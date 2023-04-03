A Fox News segment gave rise to the hashtag #PresidentFraud on Twitter after a guest was asked how the Manhattan DA brought Donald Trump’s indictment if there wasn’t enough satisfying evidence put forth in front of the grand jury.

“I think there’s no question about it that he wants to humiliate President Fraud, or President Trump,” he responded.

Lol… he called him President Fraud…

A Manhattan grand jury indicted the former president, now the first in history to face criminal charges, last week. Aside from his facing 30 counts of fraud, the Manhattan district attorney’s office has been investigating his alleged hush money payment to cover-up his involvement with the adult film star Stormy Daniels.

It wasn’t certain who the guest was, and the segment appeared to be from Saturday, but Twitter users picked up on “the Freudian slip of all Freudian slips” Monday morning.

“What’s in the heart, the mouth speaks,” one user wrote in response to a tweet of the clip. “He has been thinking about this a lot.”

A verified user going by the name Chris Evans with the handle @notcapnamerica tweeted the video, captioning it “I know he ain’t say what I think he said.”

Another user retweeted that pickup, writing “He did and if ever something needed a hashtag #PresidentFraud does”

“How is #PresidentFraud not trending?” another user wrote.

Others called it “one tasty morsel of irony” and remarked that “The fact that it happened liveon Fox News is chef’s kiss.”

In the vein that the segment was from Fox, another user wrote “This dude accidentally calls Trump ‘President Fraud’ and truer words have never been spoken on Fox.”

“BING! #PresidentFraud I thought the hashtag of the day would be #GrumpyTrumpyFelon but I think it’s #PresidentFraud,” user Wendy Reed wrote. See more reaction below.

