Donald Trump’s intense rhetoric and threats of “death and destruction” since his indictment on criminal charges came down on Thursday are being dismissed by one Fox News pundit as just an example of how Trump was able to become president in the first place.

Former congressman and Fox News contributor Jason Chaffetz appeared on Howard Kurtz’ “MediaBuzz” Sunday to discuss the 34 counts that Trump faces allegedly falsifying business records to conceal hush money payments to Stormy Daniels. The conversation eventually turned to Trump’s fiery response on his Truth Social site, calling Manhattan District Attorney a “degenerate psychopath.”



After reading back Trump’s comments, Kurtz asked Chaffetz if those comments worry him, to which the former Republican politician responded with dismissiveness.

Chaffetz on Trump’s Death and Destruction post: I'm sure every attorney would advise their client, just don't say anything, but that's not Donald Trump, and that's why America loves the guy pic.twitter.com/g03mgDbbMV — Acyn (@Acyn) April 2, 2023

“Look, Donald Trump is always going to take the nonconventional way of doing things. He’s going to defend himself. He’s not going to just sit back and take it and let some other attorney go out and talk,” he said.

“I’m sure every attorney would advise their client ‘just don’t say anything,’ but that’s not Donald Trump, and that’s why America loves the guy, is that he will go right into the face of whatever’s coming after him and get back in their grill and tell them exactly what he thinks,” Chaffetz continued.

Though how exactly Trump has rushed out to defend himself hasn’t always met Chaffetz’s approval. This past Tuesday on “Fox & Friends,” Chaffetz gave a thumbs down to Trump’s performance in an interview with Sean Hannity in which he claimed that the multiple investigations he is facing in New York, Georgia and Washington D.C. are a “new way of cheating elections” and continued his false claims that the 2020 election was rigged against him.

“I think that was the worst interview I’ve seen the president do. He was whining. He was complaining. He played the victim card,” Chaffetz said. “I thought he was absolutely horrific. He’s the former president of the United States. Act like it. He didn’t in that interview.”

Watch Chaffetz’s comments on “MediaBuzz” in the Twitter clip above.