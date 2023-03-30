Donald Trump Indicted by Manhattan Grand Jury in Alleged ‘Hush Money Payment’ to Stormy Daniels

A Manhattan, New York, grand jury on Thursday voted to indict former President Donald Trump. The charges aren’t yet clear, but it revolves around him allegedly falsifying business records to cover up an alleged “hush money payment” to porn actress Stormy Daniels. This will be the first time in U.S. history that a former president — or a presidential candidate, for that matter — has been criminally indicted.

New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office filed the indictment under seal and is likely to be announced in the coming days, according to The New York Times, which cited five people with knowledge.

Daniels says she had an affair with Trump more than a decade ago, which Trump has denied. Though Daniels has not testified before the grand jury, she’s said publicly that just days before the 2016 election, she received $130,000 to keep quiet about the affair.

“Hush” payments and non-disclosure agreements are not illegal. The charges stem from the way Daniels was paid by former Trump attorney and fixer Michael Cohen, who was in turn reimbursed by Trump organization executives; prosecutors say the reimbursement was improperly characterized as “legal expenses.”

Falsifying business records is a misdemeanor in New York, and would likely result in a fine at worst. But prosecutors may also be considering an additional charge of first-degree falsifying business records “with the intent to commit another crime,” or conceal one. That charge represents a violation of campaign finance laws, a felony that carries a minimum one-year sentence – but also requires proof that Trump intended to commit a crime, and Trump has steadfastly denied knowledge of the payment or reimbursement.

Recently Trump told his supporters on his site Truth Social media site that his arrest is imminent.

He wrote: “THE FAR & AWAY LEADING REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE AND FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, WILL BE ARRESTED ON TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK. PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK!”

On Thursday afternoon Michael Cohen, who testified before the Grand Jury, issued a statement: “For the first time in our Country’s history, a President (current or former) of the United States has been indicted. I take no pride in issuing this statement and wish to also remind everyone of the presumption of innocence; as provided by the due process clause. However, I do take solace in validating the adage that no one is above the law; not even a former President. Today’s indictment is not the end of this chapter; but rather, just the beginning.”