Corden Mocks Trump’s Claim That He’s Going to Be Arrested: ‘Guilty as Sin,’ But ‘For Which Crime?’ (Video)

“Late Late Show” host James Corden mocked Donald Trump on Monday evening after the former president said over the weekend that he expected to be arrested on Tuesday.

“You know it’s bad when a former president announces that he’s going to be arrested and the general response is: For which crime?,” Corden joked.

Trump’s prediction comes as a Manhattan grand jury is expected to indict him for hush money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

“So if you’re keeping track, that’s two times Stormy Daniels has screwed Donald Trump,” Corden mocked.

New York City has been bracing for unrest after Trump told his supporters to protest and “take our nation back.”

“Of course Trump is going to urge his supporters to protest in New York. Like what else is he going to urge them to do?,” Corden questioned. “He’d be like, ‘Oh, go see Ben Platt in Parade. It just opened to magnificent reviews on Broadway!'”

Corden noted that Trump may have “pulled Tuesday out of thin air” as the grand jury has not even voted to indict him yet, and reports on Tuesday indicate the earliest next developments may come Wednesday.

“I like that even Trump’s going, ‘I don’t need to wait until this is over to know that I’m guilty, man. I’m guilty as sin,'” he said. “Got to be something bigger going on here. Is Tuesday Melania’s birthday? Is that what it is?”

Corden added that he thinks Trump is saying that he’s going to get arrested on Tuesday so that “once they don’t arrest him on Tuesday, he can go, ‘See? They haven’t got enough evidence.'”

Watch Corden’s full monologue in the video above.