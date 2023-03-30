The New York County District Attorney said Thursday afternoon the office was in touch with Donald Trump’s attorney to coordinate his surrender. HIs arraignment is expected early next week.

A grand jury indicted him earlier in the day on charges related to a hush-money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels.

“This evening we contacted Mr. Trump’s attorney to coordinate his surrender to the Manhattan D.A.’s Office for arraignment on a Supreme Court indictment, which remains under seal,” a statement said. “Guidance will be provided when the arraignment date is selected.”

Since Trump is not known for conceding or going quietly, all eyes are on how or even if the former president will surrender himself to the Manhattan District Attorney’s office for arraignment.

It was also uncertain when charges will be announced formally.

If Trump does cooperate with the D.A.’s office, it will let Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis off the hook from pondering an extradition order.

On Twitter Thursday, DeSantis, Trump’s main GOP rival for the next presidential election, vowed that he would not cooperate with a New York state request to extradite Trump.

The weaponization of the legal system to advance a political agenda turns the rule of law on its head.



It is un-American.



The Soros-backed Manhattan District Attorney has consistently bent the law to downgrade felonies and to excuse criminal misconduct. Yet, now he is… — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) March 30, 2023

DeSantis, a graduate of Harvard Law School, would likely be violating the U.S. Constitution, which states in Article IV, Section 2: “A Person charged in any State with Treason, Felony, or other Crime, who shall flee from Justice, and be found in another State, shall on Demand of the executive Authority of the State from which he fled, be delivered up, to be removed to the State having Jurisdiction of the Crime.”