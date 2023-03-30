Former President Donald Trump faces more than 30 counts of business fraud in the indictment stemming from the grand jury investigation of hush-money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016, CNN reported Thursday.

Earlier Thursday, the Manhattan District Attorney’s office released a statement announcing that Trump’s legal team has been contacted to “coordinate his surrender” for “arraignment on a Supreme Court indictment, which remains under seal.”

Trump’s lawyer, Susan R. Necheles, said he is expected to turn himself in next Tuesday for arraignment, The New York Times reported.

The announcement Thursday set off a firestorm of anger among Trump’s supporters on his social media network, Truth Social.

“The deep state hates him,” one use wrote. “The left hates him. The establishment right hates him. It’s no longer Republicans versus Democrats- it’s Patriots versus Communists. Save America. Vote #Trump2024”

Donald Trump’s attorney Chris Kise, meanwhile, told reporters that Trump’s indictment “the lowest point in history for our criminal justice system.”

“What was once the most respected and revered district attorney’s office in the nation has been fully bastardized by an opportunistic politician seeking, like many others, to cash in on the Trump brand,” Kise said. “The complete lack of legal basis, coupled with the politically targeted nature of the prosecution, should strike fear into every citizen in this country irrespective of their views of President Trump.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham called the indictment a case of “legal voodoo” and “bullish–” in a Fox News interview.

“You need to help this man, Donald J. Trump,” Graham said. “They’re trying to drain him dry. He spent more money on lawyers than most people spend on campaigns. They’re trying to bleed him dry. Donaldjtrump.com, go tonight.”