Fallon Imagines Stormy Daniels’ Response to Trump Indictment: ‘Oh, This Is What It Feels Like to Be Satisfied’ (Video)

Jimmy Fallon responded in fashion with the rest of late night Thursday to the indictment of former president Donald Trump – and he had his own ideas about how adult film star Stormy Daniels have be reacting to the news, as well.

“It finally happened!” Fallon said as he started his “Tonight Show” monologue, referring to the indictment.

The 45th president faces more than 30 business fraud charges related to his role in a series of hush money payments made to the porn star during the 2016 election.

“Once she heard, Stormy Daniels was like, ‘Oh, so this is what it feels like to be satisfied,'” Fallon joked.

The host also presented what he said was Trump’s reaction, in the form of a video.

It’s the first time a former president has ever been formally charged with a crime. The indictment remains under seal, so the details are not yet public.

Fallon also noted that the machinations around Trump’s arrest could impact another potential 2024 presidential candidate, whose rivalry with the former president has been heating up in recent weeks.

“If Trump refuses to surrender,” Fallon quipped, “Florida governor Ron DeSantis would have to approve a request to send him to New York.”

Then, imagining how DeSantis would respond in such a situation, Fallon said, “DeSantis is like, ‘Oh, it’s approved. I’ll fly him myself!”

That last may have been a subtle reference to DeSantis’ flying migrants to Massachusetts and New York last fall to draw attention to the border crisis.

DeSantis hasn’t declared that he’s running for president but the recently re-elected governor has been acting like a candidate, complete with an autobiographical book and related tour, visits to early primary states like Iowa and New Hampshire and amping up his criticism of the left in the culture wars.

He poured water on Fallon’s suggestion early Friday, however, when he tweeted criticism of the indictment and said, “Florida will not assist in an extradition request.”

Trump is expected to be arraigned next week in Manhattan. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office said it had been in contact with Trump’s attorney to coordinate his surrender.

Watch Fallon’s full “Tonight Show” monologue in the video above.