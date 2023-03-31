On Thursday, a Manhattan grand jury indicted Donald Trump in connection to hush money payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election, making him the first former president ever to be charged with a crime.

While the former president released a statement and called it “political persecution,” Jimmy Fallon responded to the news by remixing Trump into a fun parody of The Pointer Sisters 1982 hit “I’m So Excited,” called “I’m So Indicted.”

If you’re unable to listen, the lyrics are:

“I’m so indicted, and I just can’t hide it. I’m about to go to jail, and I don’t like it.

I’m so indicted, and I just can’t hide it. I know. I know. I know. I know. I am so screwed.”

As of late Thursday, the charges remained under seal. CNN reported Trump is facing more than 30 counts related to business fraud, and he’s expected to appear in court early next week. It is unclear if prosecutors in New York intend to seek prison time if the twice-impeached disgraced ex-president is convicted.

Trump continued to deny any wrongdoing and called the indictment “political persecution and election interference at the highest level in history.”

Regardless of what happens from here, “The Tonight Show” provides a parody that will give people a good laugh.

