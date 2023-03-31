At 5:30 p.m. Eastern on Thursday, “The Five” broke live on-air the news of former president Donald Trump’s indictment, giving its panel of Fox News mainstays plenty of room to have unfiltered, knee-jerk reactions in real time.

Jesse Watters, for one, was visibly angry, and warned that the “country’s not going to stand for it.”

“People better be careful, and that’s all I’ll say about that,” the “Jesse Watters Primetime” host said. His tone and messaging notably echoed that of the former president himself, who last week posted on Truth Social that his indictment could lead to “potential death and destruction.”

“It’s the stupidest thing I’ve ever seen,” Watters began. “And I feel bad for the guy. He didn’t even really have to be president, he had a lot of money, he had a great life, and he decided to run. He won, he got in, they took him down. And now they’re trying to nickel and dime him for a private agreement he made with a woman, what, eight years ago? That has nothing to do with politics? Wasn’t paid through campaign funds? This is a disgrace.”

The Fox News figure added that with the 2024 presidential election coming up – and Trump’s reelection campaign already in full swing – he envisions the Democrat opposition will “plaster that mugshot all over the country for the next two years and run against a criminal.”

“That’s what this is all about,” he said. “No one wanted this, not even the left wanted this.”

Concluding his thought, Watters determined that Democrats are likely “calculating that indicting this guy is gonna get them the nomination and they think he’s easier to beat.”

“But I wouldn’t be so sure about that, because there’s going to be a major rally around the flag, feeling – I’m starting to feel it right now. I’m angry about it, I don’t like it,” he said. “Country’s not going to stand for it. And people better be careful, and that’s all I’ll say about that.”

To hear more of what Watters’ “The Five” colleagues had to say on the matter, watch the full segment in the video above.