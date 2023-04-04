Twice-impeached former president Donald Trump faces his arraignment on Tuesday, and when he arrives at the police station, he will reportedly have to provide a DNA sample. And once the NYPD has that, Roy Wood Jr. suspects a handful of other cases might get solved.

Wood kicked off his week of guest hosting “The Daily Show” on Monday, and naturally, he had some fun with the news of Trump’s indictment. Though he criticized the fact that Trump is being arraigned “like he’s a normal person,” Wood couldn’t help but be delighted by the fact that he’ll still have to provide a DNA sample.

“If you think about it, that’s kind of how he got into this mess in the first place,” Wood joked.

And, like we mentioned above, Wood also spotted what he called an “upside” to the NYPD having that DNA on file.

“The upside with Trump’s DNA, now the NYPD could probably solve a bunch of cold cases from the ’80s!” he said.

Trump currently faces more than 30 felony counts of business fraud, related to the 2016 payment of hush money to adult film star Stormy Daniels. According to Daniels, and former Trump fixer Michael Cohen, Trump paid her $130,000 to keep quiet about an alleged affair between the two of them — money that allegedly came from Trump’s campaign for president.

Therein lies the potential crime Trump committed, as that’s a big no-no per U.S. campaign finance law. To date, Trump has admitted to the payment but denies that the affair ever happened. Now, assuming Trump doesn’t manage a plea deal the upcoming trial will determine whether or not he engaged in various forms of fraud by authorizing the payment.

You can watch the full segment from “The Daily Show” in the video above.