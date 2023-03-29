John Leguizamo had a blunt message for congressman Tim Burchett on Tuesday night after the Tennessee Republican said “there’s not a whole heck of a lot you can do” about gun violence in the United States: “Get the f— out of the way” and get a new job.

Following the shooting in Nashville on Monday that killed six people, three of whom were children, Burchett was asked for his thoughts and plans on the matter, and gave a bleak, seemingly apathetic response.

“It’s a horrible, horrible situation and we’re not going to fix it,” Burchett said. “Criminals are going to be criminals and, my daddy fought the second world war, in the Pacific, he fought the Japanese and he told me. He said, ‘Buddy, if somebody wants to take you out and doesn’t mind losing their life, there’s not a whole heck of a lot you can do about it.’”

Playing that clip on Tuesday night’s episode of “The Daily Show,” Leguizamo was briefly stunned into silence, while the audience itself booed. But, collecting himself, the guest host pushed back.

“There’s not a lot of heck you can do about it? That’s the best you have to offer? You’re a congressman!” Leguizamo exclaimed. “If you don’t have any ideas for how to keep our kids safe, get the f— out of the way. And go work at a Pinkberry or some s—!”

Leguizamo then turned his attention to the advice that Burchett was recounting, and pointed out the big flaw in having to apply it in 2023.

“No disrespect to his father, but if going to school in America feels like fighting in World War II, that should be a sign that things are seriously f—ed up in America, OK?” Leguizamo said.

You can watch the full segment from “The Daily Show” in the video above.