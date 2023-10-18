“The Daily Show” guest host Michael Kosta had nothing but derision for congressional Republicans on Tuesday after they once again failed to elect a new Speaker of the House.

Kosta even compared the Republican caucus to fellow Republican Mitch McConnell. No, not because of the longtime GOP Senate leader’s ell documented ruthless, discipline and political skill. But because of the weird freezing episodes he’s been having late. Ouch.

So in case you need a catch up, 2 weeks ago a revolt by Donald Trump supporters in the GOP House majority, led by Matt Gaetz, ousted Kevin McCarthy as Speaker. Last week they briefly attempted to appoint House Majority Leader Steve Scalise — a man who once described himself as “David Duke without the baggage,” and no we aren’t kidding.

Scalise ultimately couldn’t cobble together 217 Republicans to vote for him and dropped out. Now, Trump ally Jim Jordan — best known for participating in the Trump’s failed attempts to overthrow the government after the 2020 election, and because he’s been credibly accused of enabling and covering sexual abuse while working as a wrestling coach at Ohio State — is trying to get the job.

But Jordan is also having problems getting elected as Speaker. In a vote held Tuesday, he managed only 200 votes, losing 17 Republicans. Meanwhile Democratic House leader Hakeem Jeffries received unanimous support from his party, getting 212 votes. Another vote is scheduled Wednesday.

Which brings us to “The Daily Show.” After explaining the situation, Kosta joked, “And after that, everyone said the Republicans were too divide to elect a new speaker. And it turns out, everyone was right.”

“That’s right, a big loss today for Jim Jordan, Ohio representative and what you get when you photocopy your grandfather’s toe too many times. So as of now it’s been two weeks of Republicans arguing with each other and they still haven’t been able to agree on a new speaker, which is a big deal,” Kosta continued.

“The Speaker of the House is the person responsible for speaking in the house. So if they don’t have one, then nobody is speaking. And it’s just so quiet and calm,” Kosta joked.

“Congress can’t do anything until they figure this out. They can’t pass laws, they can’t send foreign aid to Ukraine. They can’t impeach Hunter Biden’s penis. Right now. Congress is basically Mitch McConnell: Totally frozen, and no one knows how to fix it,” Kosta said.

“It’s okay to say that because he said he’s fine,” Kosta added.

Watch the whole “The Daily Show” segment at the top of the page now.