‘The Daily Show’ Launches New Initiative to Register Voters and Get Animals Adopted | Exclusive

You’ve heard of “Indecision 2024,” but now it’s time for “InDogCision 2024”

Jon Stewart attends the game between the New York Knicks and the Los Angeles Lakers at Madison Square Garden on January 31, 2023
Jon Stewart (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

If you register to vote in this election, you might also go home with your new best friend, thanks to “The Daily Show.” The Comedy Central program is launching a new initiative called “InDogCision 2024: Rescuing Democracy” this month, hoping to get voters to the polls and some animals adopted.

Partnering with voter registration organization HeadCount and various animal rescues across the country, “The Daily Show” will host a series of events in an effort to encourage fans to rescue dogs and democracy. At each event — one in New York, Milwaukee and Chicago — fans will be able to meet sweet fur babies up for adoption, and while there, get registered to vote in 2024.

It will begin on Friday, June 21 at Animal Haven in New York, before going on the road. The next stop will be the RNC in Milwaukee on July 14, in partnership with the Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission, followed by the DNC in Chicago on August 18. There, they’ll work with PAWS Chicago.

In addition to being able to register to vote and adopt animals, the three events will include free giveaways, doggie swag, dog photoshoots, special guests and more.

jon-stewart-daily-show-return
Read Next
Jon Stewart to Host Live 'Daily Show' Presidential Debate Specials

It should perhaps come as no surprise that the show is working to get animals adopted, considering host Jon Stewart’s own love of dogs. Back in February, he sadly lost his own dog, Dipper, who he rescued from Animal Haven in New York. Remembering the pup on the show, Stewart struggled to hold back his tears, remembering how the animal came to “The Daily Show” tapings with him every day.

“InDogCision 2024” is, of course, a play on “The Daily Show’s” ongoing “Indecision 2024” coverage of the election. The events will be held in addition to the late night show having a full week of shows from the RNC in Milwaukee (July 15-18) and the DNC in Chicago (August 19-22).

“The Daily Show” airs weeknights at 11:00 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central.

Andi Ortiz

Joining TheWrap in 2021, Andi has covered film, television, and all things niche since her arrival. Her heart lies in genre projects, like superheroes and fantasy, but she has also found a groove in covering late night television and, of all things, The View. Prior to joining TheWrap, Andi was an on-air radio personality and…

Comments

One response to “‘The Daily Show’ Launches New Initiative to Register Voters and Get Animals Adopted | Exclusive”

  1. Eric Mills Avatar
    Eric Mills

    Thanks, Jon!

    Bumperstrip: “Please, God, let me become the person my dog thinks I am!”

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.