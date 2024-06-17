If you register to vote in this election, you might also go home with your new best friend, thanks to “The Daily Show.” The Comedy Central program is launching a new initiative called “InDogCision 2024: Rescuing Democracy” this month, hoping to get voters to the polls and some animals adopted.

Partnering with voter registration organization HeadCount and various animal rescues across the country, “The Daily Show” will host a series of events in an effort to encourage fans to rescue dogs and democracy. At each event — one in New York, Milwaukee and Chicago — fans will be able to meet sweet fur babies up for adoption, and while there, get registered to vote in 2024.

It will begin on Friday, June 21 at Animal Haven in New York, before going on the road. The next stop will be the RNC in Milwaukee on July 14, in partnership with the Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission, followed by the DNC in Chicago on August 18. There, they’ll work with PAWS Chicago.

In addition to being able to register to vote and adopt animals, the three events will include free giveaways, doggie swag, dog photoshoots, special guests and more.

It should perhaps come as no surprise that the show is working to get animals adopted, considering host Jon Stewart’s own love of dogs. Back in February, he sadly lost his own dog, Dipper, who he rescued from Animal Haven in New York. Remembering the pup on the show, Stewart struggled to hold back his tears, remembering how the animal came to “The Daily Show” tapings with him every day.

“InDogCision 2024” is, of course, a play on “The Daily Show’s” ongoing “Indecision 2024” coverage of the election. The events will be held in addition to the late night show having a full week of shows from the RNC in Milwaukee (July 15-18) and the DNC in Chicago (August 19-22).

“The Daily Show” airs weeknights at 11:00 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central.