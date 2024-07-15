Trump Taps JD Vance as His Vice President 

Donald Trump named Ohio Sen. JD Vance as his running-mate for the 2024 election on Monday as the Republican National Convention gets underway in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

“After lengthy deliberation and thought, and considering the tremendous talents of many others, I have decided that the person best suited to assume the position of Vice President of the United States is Senator J.D. Vance of the Great State of Ohio,” Trump wrote in an announcement on Truth Social.

He went on to tout Vance’s resume, including pointing to the novel that brought him to national attention and became a film from Ron Howard, “Hillbilly Elegy.”

“J.D. honorably served our Country in the Marine Corps, graduated from Ohio State University in two years, Summa Cum Laude, and is a Yale Law School Graduate, where he was Editor of The Yale Law Journal, and President of the Yale Law Veterans Association,” Trump wrote. “J.D.’s book, ‘Hillbilly Elegy,’ became a Major Best Seller and Movie, as it championed the hardworking men and women of our Country.”

Pivoting into what Vance’s role will be as VP — particularly in winning over swing-state voters — Trump wrote, “J.D. has had a very successful business career in Technology and Finance, and now, during the Campaign, will be strongly focused on the people he fought so brilliantly for, the American Workers and Farmers in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, Minnesota, and far beyond….”

In a followup post, Trump continued, “As Vice President, J.D. will continue to fight for our Constitution, stand with our Troops, and will do everything he can to help me MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN. Congratulations to Senator J.D. Vance, his wife, Usha, who also graduated from Yale Law School, and their three beautiful children. MAGA2024!”

President Joe Biden quickly responded, sharing on social media, “Here’s the deal about J.D. Vance. He talks a big game about working people. But now, he and Trump want to raise taxes on middle-class families while pushing more tax cuts for the rich.”

“Well, I don’t intend to let them,” the post said, pivoting into a fundraising pitch: “And if you’re with me, pitch in.” That was followed by a graphic that read, “Protect democracy. Defeat Trump-Vance,” along with a donate button.

Vance was once a vocal critic of Trump, calling him a “total fraud” in 2016. Since then, Vance has become a staunch supporter of the former president, with Trump endorsing his race for Senate in 2022.

Trump has repeatedly teased his vice presidential pick, telling media that he intended to make his announcement at the convention. The circulating shortlist included Sen. Marco Rubio and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum.

Vance initially rose to prominence with his 2016 memoir “Hillbilly Elegy,” in which he depicts his troubled upbringing. The senator was born in Middletown, Ohio, going on to serve in the Iraq War. He then graduated from The Ohio State University and Yale Law School.

The RNC comes at a shocking moment in American politics, just days after an assassination attempt on the former president at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

During the event, Trump was shot in the ear, with a bullet causing visible injuries. One spectator was killed and two others were seriously injured. The FBI named Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, as the shooter and believe he acted alone.

Trump was around five minutes into his rally speech when shots rang out. He seemed to grab at his right ear before he was told to duck by Secret Service agents who jumped on top of him, then surrounded him as he rose to his feet. While he was guided off the stage, Trump had blood on his face as he held up his fist, encouraging attendees to “Fight” as he mouthed the word several times.

The incident is being fully investigated by the FBI as an attempted assassination and politicians across the aisle have called for a cooling of political tensions while condemning all forms of political violence.

However, Vance immediately drew connections to the president’s messaging against Trump, writing on social media that the shooting was “not some isolated incident.”

“The central premise of the Biden campaign is that President Donald Trump is an authoritarian fascist who must be stopped at all costs,” Vance wrote on Saturday. “That rhetoric led directly to President Trump’s attempted assassination.”

As the RNC kicks off, authorities in Milwaukee are on high alert following Saturday’s shooting. CBS News reported that a joint threat assessment was created by the FBI, U.S. Secret Service, the Milwaukee Police Department and the Milwaukee Southeastern Wisconsin Threat Analysis Center and sent to law enforcement ahead of the convention.

Officials also told the broadcaster that a perimeter will be established at the RNC and buffer zones will be created around events.

Trump landed in Milwaukee as scheduled on Sunday, writing on Truth Social, “Based on yesterday’s terrible events, I was going to delay my trip to Wisconsin, and The Republican National Convention, by two days, but have just decided that I cannot allow a shooter, or potential assassin, to force change to scheduling, or anything else.”