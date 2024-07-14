‘The Daily Show’ Cancels Planned RNC Shows Following Trump Assassination Attempt

“The Daily Show” has cancelled its planned broadcasts from the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee in light of the assassination attempt against Donald Trump. The show previously announced plans to broadcast live from the convention throughout the week.

“The Daily Show” will not broadcast Monday (tomorrow) but we’ll be back up Tuesday through Thursday from our NYC studio,” the show’s team posted on X. “Our apologies for the inconvenience, but due to logistical issues and the evolving situation in Milwaukee, we need to reschedule our events on the ground in Wisconsin and will look to make those up in the coming weeks.”

See you Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/zqrK5XxKzE — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) July 14, 2024

The “evolving situation” in Milwaukee came in the aftermath of Saturday’s assassination attempt on Trump in Pennsylvania. Authorities in Milwaukee are on high alert following Saturday’s shooting. CBS News reported that a joint threat assessment was created by the FBI, U.S. Secret Service, the Milwaukee Police Department and the Milwaukee Southeastern Wisconsin Threat Analysis Center and sent to law enforcement ahead of the convention.

Officials also told the broadcaster that a perimeter will be established at the RNC and buffer zones will be created around events.

On Sunday, Trump announced he will head to Milwaukee as scheduled that afternoon. He wrote on Truth Social, “Based on yesterday’s terrible events, I was going to delay my trip to Wisconsin, and The Republican National Convention, by two days, but have just decided that I cannot allow a shooter, or potential assassin, to force change to scheduling, or anything else. Therefore, I will be leaving for Milwaukee, as scheduled, at 3:30 p.m. TODAY. Thank you! DJT.”

“The Daily Show” previously promised coverage of the convention from the Marcus Performing Arts Center. Stewart planned to share hosting duties with members of the news team, and instead will now host Thursday night from New York to coincide with the event’s end. Other hosts included Ronny Chieng, Jordan Klepper, Michael Kosta and Desi Lydic, alongside Dulcé Sloan and Lewis Black. New additions include Troy Iwata, Josh Johnson and Grace Kuhlenschmidt.