Donald Trump Classified Documents Case Dismissed

Judge Aileen Cannon ruled that special counsel Jack Smith’s appointment is unconstitutional

Donald Trump in court
Donald Trump (Credit: Getty Images)

The federal classified documents case brought against former President Donald Trump was tossed by Judge Aileen Cannon on Monday, just ahead of the start of the Republican National Convention. 

Cannon’s ruling said Jack Smith’s appointment to special counsel was a violation of the Constitution. 

“The Superseding Indictment is DISMISSED because Special Counsel Smith’s appointment violates the Appointments Clause of the United States Constitution,” she wrote.

Donald Trump
Read Next
Trump Booked on Espionage Charges in Classified Documents Case in Miami

“In the end, it seems the Executive’s growing comfort in appointing ‘regulatory’ special counsels in the more recent era has followed an ad hoc pattern with little judicial scrutiny,” Cannon continued.

The ruling clears one of the major legal hurdles facing the former president, as he attempts to win back the office in the 2024 election. Many legal experts viewed this case as the strongest of the criminal lawsuits brought against Trump.

It is possible that the ruling can be appealed, as other district judges and the D.C. Circuit have upheld the constitutionality of special counsels in previous legal challenges.

Cannon was appointed by Trump in 2020. The entire case was tossed on Monday as a result of Cannon’s ruling that Smith’s appointment “effectively usurps” the authority of Congress.

“The Framers gave Congress a pivotal role in the appointment of principal and inferior officers,” Cannon wrote. “That role cannot be usurped by the Executive Branch or diffused elsewhere–whether in this case or in another case, whether in times of heightened national need or not.”

“Upon careful study of the foundational challenges raised in the Motion, the Court is convinced that Special Counsel’s Smith’s prosecution of this action breaches two structural cornerstones of our constitutional scheme–the role of Congress in the appointment of constitutional officers, and the role of Congress in authorizing expenditures by law,” she added.

donald-trump
Read Next
Trump's Lawyer Refuses to Say if Former President Should Stop Attacking Special Counsel Jack Smith (Video)

Natalie Korach

Before becoming a Media Reporter for TheWrap in 2023, Natalie was a Guest Producer for i24News English in Tel Aviv, Israel. She was also previously a Breaking News Reporter for Mediaite, specifically covering the cable news industry.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.