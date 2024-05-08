Reba McEntire Sitcom ‘Happy’s Place’ Lands Series Order at NBC

NBC’s comedy lineup is trading one classic sitcom star for another. The network has given a series order to “Happy’s Place,” a new multicamera comedy series starring Reba McEntire and Belissa Escobedo.

With the arrival of a new comedy comes the end of another, as the Jon Cryer-led freshman sitcom “Extended Family” will not return for Season 2, TheWrap has learned. The series from creator Mike O’Malley also starred Abigail Spencer and Donald Faison.

“Lopez vs. Lopez,” the network’s last remaining comedy series on the bubble, will return for Season 3 at the network. The Season 2 finale featured Mayan (Lopez) and her family undergoing big changes, as George (Lopez) took his first step toward sobriety.

“Happy’s Place” follows Bobbie (McEntire) as she inherits her father’s restaurant and is less than thrilled to discover that she has a new business partner in the half-sister she never knew she had. Along with the country star and Escobedo, the show also stars “Reba” alum Melissa Peterman, Pablo Castelblanco, Tokala Black Elk and Rex Linn.

The show, a Universal Television production, comes from Kevin Abbott, who executive produces with Michael Hanel, Mindy Schultheis, Julie Abbott and McEntire. Following “Reba’s” run from 2001-2007, McEntire headlined “Malibu Country” for one season from 2012-2013. The singer recently appeared on CBS’ “Young Sheldon” in a recurring role, ABC’s “Big Sky” as series regular Sunny Brick, the Lifetime movie “The Hammer” and the Kristen Wiig-led film “Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar,” in addition to “The Voice.”

“Lopez vs. Lopez” has reached nearly 10 million total viewers across all platforms, according to data provided by NBC. Along with Mayan and George Lopez, the show stars Selenis Leyva, Matt Shively, Brice Gonzalez and Al Madrigal.

The show is executive produced by showrunner and cocreator Debby Wolfe along with Bruce Helford, George Lopez, Michael Rotenberg and Katie Newman. The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Mohawk Productions, Travieso Productions, Mi Vida Loba and 3 Arts.