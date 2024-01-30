Reba McEntire Plots Sitcom Return With NBC Pilot Order

The TV legend reunites with “Reba” producers for the restaurant-set comedy from “Roseanne” writer Kevin Abbott

Reba McEntire The Hammer Lifetime Movie
Reba McEntire (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

Reba McEntire is plotting her sitcom return with a new NBC pilot order.

Over 15 years after starring in “Reba” on the CW, McEntire is set to star in and executive produce a pilot for a new restaurant-set multicam comedy project.

The project reunites the country music legend with “Reba” EPs Mindy Schultheis, Michael Hanel and Kevin Abbott, who both serve as executive producers for the pilot. Abbott, the former “Roseanne” writer who also created McEntire-led “Malibu Country,” also serves as a writer for the upcoming pilot, with Julie Abbott also executive producing.

The official logline is as follows: “Reba inherits her father’s restaurant and is less than thrilled to discover that she has a new business partner in the half-sister she never knew she had.”

The project, which is currently untitled, is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

The pilot commitment extends NBC’s relationship with McEntire after she joined the most recent season of “The Voice” as a Season 24 coach. After serving as a mentor in Season 23, McEntire filled the red chair of previous coach Blake Shelton, who left the competition show after serving as a coach since the inaugural season, and joined returning coaches John Legend, Niall Horan and Gwen Stefani.

Following “Reba’s” run from 2001-2007, McEntire fronted “Malibu Country” for one season from 2012-2013. McEntire has recently appeared on CBS’ “Young Sheldon” in a recurring role, ABC’s “Big Sky” as series regular Sunny Brick, Lifetime movie “The Hammer” and Kristen Wiig-led “Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar.”

