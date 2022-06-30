Following the 2021 holiday film “Reba McEntire’s Christmas in Tune,” Lifetime and the country music superstar are teaming up again for a new original movie: “Reba McEntire’s The Hammer,” inspired by the life of traveling circuit judge Kim Wanker.

“The Hammer” will follow Kim Wheeler (McEntire), an “outspoken, firecracker lawyer” who is appointed Judge of the 5th District of Nevada and is one of the few traveling judges left in America. The film’s heroine “hands down justice unlike anyone else,” per Lifetime. Reuniting McEntire with her “Reba” co-star Melissa Peterman, “The Hammer” also stars Kay Shioma Metchie and Rex Linn.

Here’s Lifetime’s official plot synopsis: “After the reigning judge passes away under suspicious circumstances, Kim finds herself covering a circuit that stretches between Las Vegas and Reno – a rugged, often desolate area where anything and everything can happen. With gavel in hand, she lays down the law with a no-nonsense brand of justice that quickly earns her the nickname ‘The Hammer.’ As the investigation of the former judge’s death heats up, Kim’s sister Kris (Peterman), who runs the local brothel, suddenly becomes the prime suspect, and Kim must work even harder to make certain the appropriate justice is served.”

Linn co-stars in “The Hammer” as Bart Crawford, a mysterious cowboy with unknown motives; Shioma Metchie will play Vicky, the tough-talking bailiff who serves as Kim’s right hand and trusted friend.

“Reba McEntire’s The Hammer” is produced by the Cartel and Pahrump Pictures. Stan Spry, Eric Woods, Anthony Fankhauser, Steven St. Arnaud and McEntire are attached as executive producers. Jeff Beesley directs from a script by Karen Wyscarver and Sanford Golden.