Reba McEntire Joins ABC’s ‘Big Sky’ as a Series Regular

Reba McEntire is joining the cast of ABC’s “Big Sky” as a series regular.

She will play Sunny Brick, the mercurial matriarch of the Brick family, a successful backcountry outfitter with a secret history of missing customers.

“Big Sky” follows Kylie Bunbury as private detective Cassie Dewell, who works with her former partner Undersheriff Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick) to investigate local crimes, taking on drug syndicates, notorious kidnappers, crime dynasties and more along the way.

The series was recently renewed for a third season. McEntire isn’t the only familiar face who will become a series regular for the newest installment.

Jensen Ackles, who is making his debut on the show in the Season 2 finale, will become a series regular for Season 3. He’ll play Beau Arlen, described as “a confident and charming good ol’ boy from Texas who steps in as temporary Sheriff (and Jenny Hoyt’s new boss) as a favor to his friend Sheriff Tubb,” per ABC.

Jamie-Lynn Sigler has been upped to series regular for the upcoming season after playing Tonya in a recurring capacity in Season 2.

20th Television in association with A+E Studios are behind the show.