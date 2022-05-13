ABC Renews ‘The Conners,’ ‘A Million Little Things’ and More

ABC has renewed five of its scripted series: “The Conners,” “A Millon Little Things,” “The Wonder Years,’ “Big Sky” and “Home Economics” and the network said Friday.

“Roseanne” spinoff “The Conners” will be back for a fifth season. The fourth season finale, which airs Wednesday, features the wedding of Dan (John Goodman) to Louise (Katey Sagal) —as well as two other couples planning to tie the knot in a mega wedding ceremony.

“A Million Little Things” from ABC Signature and Kapital Entertainment will be back for its fifth season.

After 35 days of viewing across all linear and digital platforms, “A Million Little Things” is ABC’s No. 1 delayed-viewing gainer this season in Total Viewers (+249%) and Adults 18-49 (+547%), soaring more than six times over its initial A18-49 Live+Same Day rating.

It ranks as the No. 1 gainer in Live+7 Day playback on the major networks this season in Adults 18-49 (+133%), tying ABC’s “Big Sky.” “A Million Little Things” is one of only two programs on the major networks this season to more than double its initial Live+Same Day Adult 18-49 rating after seven days of linear playback.

“The Wonder Years,” which follows a Black family in 1960s Montgomery, Alabama, is getting a second season. It was ABC’s strongest new comedy premiere in two years in both Total Viewers and Adults 18-49 after 35 days of viewing across linear and digital platforms.

“Big Sky,” which is set in Helena, Montana, returns for a third season. The series from 20th Television in association with A+E Studios follows private detective Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury) and her former partner, Undersheriff Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick). Jensen Ackles joins the cast as series regular Beau Alren for Season 3, after guest-starring in the Season 2 finale airing May 19. He plays the temporary new Sheriff. Jamie-Lynn Sigler has been upped to series regular for season three.

The drama is the No. 1 broadcast gainer in Live+7 Day playback this season in Total Viewers, more than doubling its initial Live+Same Day average with a lift of +118%.

“Home Economics,” which stars Topher Grace and Jimmy Tatro, also returns for its third season.