Jensen Ackles has a new guest starring role. The actor will appear in the “Big Sky” Season 2 finale — and photos of the “Supernatural” alum’s character have been released.

In the episode, titled “Catch a Few Fish,” Jensen is playing a character name Beau, a new sheriff who comes to town. From the photos ABC just released, he appears to be interacting with Katheryn Winnick’s Jenny.

Here’s the logline for the episode: “In a struggle between head and heart, final resolutions are made as Jenny works to find Travis before he reaches a dangerous point of no return; meanwhile, Ren and Jag find a new familial bond and decide together how to handle their father now that he’s crossed a serious line. After receiving a startling surprise from Scarlett, Cassie changes the course of her quest for justice forever. Later, with Tubb out of commission for the time being, a new sheriff comes to town; and after getting fully acquainted with Cassie and Jenny, it seems like he may just stick around for a while.”

It’s a big week for Ackles news. “The Winchesters” pilot Ackles executive produced for The CW was picked up to series on Thursday. He also narrates the show.

After the “Big Sky” Season 2 finale, Ackles is next up in “The Boys” Season 3.

The Season 2 finale of “Big Sky” airs Thursday, May 19 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

Check out all the new photos below.

Katheryn Winnick and Jensen Ackles in “Big Sky” (ABC)