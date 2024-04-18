‘The Witcher’ to End With Season 5

“The Witcher” will end with Season 5. Netflix posted the news on X while sharing that Season 4 is currently in production.

This upcoming season, which has yet to have a premiere date, will mark the first time Liam Hemsworth will portray the series’ lead character, Geralt of Rivia, a role that was originally portrayed by Henry Cavill. The streamer posted that this final season will “bring this epic show to a fitting conclusion. See you on The Continent.”

Thursday’s video shows a table read with cast members Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, Joey Batey and Mimî M. Khayisa, as well as Hemsworth. Though no details for the upcoming two seasons have been shared, the video does show Chalotra grabbing Allan’s arm and giving her an emotional look. In the series, the two play the surrogate mother-daughter duo Yennefer and Ciri. Naturally, the clip also includes a new song from Jaskier the bard (Batey). Watch it below.

It makes sense that “The Witcher” would end with Season 5 as there are five main novels in the “Witcher” saga. The main books in the story are “Blood of Elves,” “Time of Contempt,” “Baptism of Fire,” “The Tower of the Swallow” and “The Lady of the Lake.” Though the first season of the Netflix series really started with the short story collections “The Last Wish” and “Sword of Destiny,” it has largely followed the main novels as it has progressed.

“The Witcher” first premiered on Netflix in 2019 and has become one of the biggest properties for the streaming giant. In the years since, the show has spawned a spin-off miniseries and an animated movie, as well as a second upcoming animated movie and an upcoming family-friendly show.

Cavill originally played the role from 2019 to 2023. In October of 2022, the star announced he was moving away from the Netflix series and was handing the role over to Hemsworth.