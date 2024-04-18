‘The Witcher’ to End With Season 5

Season 4 marks Liam Hemsworth’s first turn as Geralt of Rivia

the-witcher-season-2-yennefer
Netflix

“The Witcher” will end with Season 5. Netflix posted the news on X while sharing that Season 4 is currently in production.

This upcoming season, which has yet to have a premiere date, will mark the first time Liam Hemsworth will portray the series’ lead character, Geralt of Rivia, a role that was originally portrayed by Henry Cavill. The streamer posted that this final season will “bring this epic show to a fitting conclusion. See you on The Continent.”

Thursday’s video shows a table read with cast members Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, Joey Batey and Mimî M. Khayisa, as well as Hemsworth. Though no details for the upcoming two seasons have been shared, the video does show Chalotra grabbing Allan’s arm and giving her an emotional look. In the series, the two play the surrogate mother-daughter duo Yennefer and Ciri. Naturally, the clip also includes a new song from Jaskier the bard (Batey). Watch it below.

Liam Hemsworth Henry Cavill The Witcher
Read Next
Liam Hemsworth In, Henry Cavill Out as Geralt in ‘The Witcher’ Season 4

It makes sense that “The Witcher” would end with Season 5 as there are five main novels in the “Witcher” saga. The main books in the story are “Blood of Elves,” “Time of Contempt,” “Baptism of Fire,” “The Tower of the Swallow” and “The Lady of the Lake.” Though the first season of the Netflix series really started with the short story collections “The Last Wish” and “Sword of Destiny,” it has largely followed the main novels as it has progressed.

“The Witcher” first premiered on Netflix in 2019 and has become one of the biggest properties for the streaming giant. In the years since, the show has spawned a spin-off miniseries and an animated movie, as well as a second upcoming animated movie and an upcoming family-friendly show.

Cavill originally played the role from 2019 to 2023. In October of 2022, the star announced he was moving away from the Netflix series and was handing the role over to Hemsworth.

Laurence Fishburne
Read Next
'The Witcher' Casts Laurence Fishburne in Season 4 as Fan Favorite Regis

Kayla Cobb

Kayla has covered the TV industry for more then seven years. Before joining TheWrap in April of 2023, she was the Senior TV Reporter at Decider, the New York Post’s entertainment vertical that focuses on the streaming industry. She was instrumental to the site’s growth, helping transform a fledging site to a respected name in…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.