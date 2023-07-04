Jennifer Lopez’s ”The Mother“ became one of the streamer’s most-watched films ever under its new guidelines

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Subscribe to WrapPRO .

As viewers tuned in to Henry Cavill’s last season as Geralt, fans of the fantasy series caught up with the first installment of “The Witcher,” bringing in 2.2 million views this week. Behind “The Witcher” Season 3 on the English TV list was sci-fi anthology series “Black Mirror” Season 6, which logged 5.4 million views this week after leading last week’s list.

Season 3 of “Catching Killers” secured the No. 3 spot on the list with 4.1 million views, while Kim Cattrall-led “Glamorous” came in at No. 4 with 3.5 million views. Next in line was “Our Planet II,” which hit No. 5 on the TV list with 2.9 million views while the fourth and final season of “Never Have I Ever Season” took sixth place on the list with 2.9 million views this week.

This week’s viewing also notched Jennifer Lopez’s action thriller flick “The Mother” in the streamer’s newly modified list of the top 10 most popular movies of all-time. After entering the most-popular list under the Netflix’s previous guidelines, “The Mother” re-entered the grouping at the No. 10 spot with 128.7 million views since its May 12 premiere based on the new guidelines, which include 91 days of viewing.

In terms of the week’s film hits, Chris Hemsworth’s “Extraction 2” maintained its lead on the English Films list for the third week in a row, logging an additional 17.5 million views this week. Book adaptation and rom-com “The Perfect Find,” which stars Gabrielle Union and Keith Powers, made its way to the No. 2 spot on the list with 11 million views while new titles “Run Rabbit Run” and “Nimona” entered the list with 8.4 million views and 3.2 million views.

The Non-English Films List saw Spanish movie “Through My Window: Across the Sea” remain atop the list with 10.4 million views, while Turkish rom-com “Make Me Believe” maintained its No. 2 spot with 9.6 million views and South African drama “iNumber Number: Jozi Gold” came in third place with 5 million views.

On the Non-English TV list, Korean drama series “King the Land” returned to the list with 4 million views this week, followed by German thriller series “Sleeping Dog,” which brought in 3.8 million views, Mexican drama series “The Surrogacy,” which logged 3.1 million views, Korean series “Bloodhounds,” which drew in 2.6 million views, and “See You in My 19th Life,” which logged 1.9 million views this week.