Jennifer Lopez in "The Mother"

Jennifer Lopez in "The Mother"

Jennifer Lopez’s ‘The Mother’ Enters All-Time Netflix Films List a Month After Release

by | June 6, 2023 @ 12:00 PM

”Fubar“ held onto the top spot on this week’s most-watch TV list

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Subscribe to WrapPRO now.

Jennifer Lopez’s “The Mother” has cracked Netflix’s top 10 most popular movies list of all time with 229.3 million total hours viewed in just under a month since its release.

Become a member to read more.

Loree Seitz

Loree joined TheWrap as a reporter in 2022 after interning at the publication during the summer of 2021. Loree has covered entertainment, film and television for TheWrap and has reported on the media industry and the cable news beat. She has also written for MovieMaker Magazine, where she interned in 2020.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Did Disney Buy a Dud With Fox? The $71 Billion Deal Is Weighing Bob Iger Down

‘CNN This Morning’ Is the Network’s Lowest-Rated Morning Show in a Decade
80 for Brady

’80 for Brady’ Marks a New Wave of Experiments With Movie Ticket Prices

Bob Iger Calls for Disney’s Return to the Office – But Will Hollywood’s Remote Workers Listen?
Republican presidential candidate and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley greets voters at a town hall event (Photo credit: Getty Collection)

Cable News Ratings: CNN’s Nikki Haley Town Hall Reaches 562,000 Viewers, Down 83% From Trump’s
Yellowjackets/The Night Agent

Beyond Sex Scenes: The Role of Intimacy Coordinators Has Expanded
CNN en Espanol moving to Mexico

Inside the Divide at CNN en Español: ‘The End of the Network as We Know It’

HBO’s ‘The Idol’ Debuts to 913,000 Viewers
Arnold Schwarzenegger in "Fubar."

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s ‘Fubar’ Takes Netflix Back to the Top | Charts
Paramount+ and Showtime logos

Why a Paramount+ and Showtime Combo Makes Sense for Subscribers | Charts
CNN Jake Tapper Jim Acosta Chris Licht Christiane Amanpour Kaitlan Collins Dana Bash

Chris Licht Is in the Hot Seat – but the Real Challenge Is Defining CNN
extraction-2-chris-hemsworth

The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in June 2023