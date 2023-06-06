”Fubar“ held onto the top spot on this week’s most-watch TV list

Jennifer Lopez’s “The Mother” has cracked Netflix’s top 10 most popular movies list of all time with 229.3 million total hours viewed in just under a month since its release.

Entering the most popular English films list at No. 8, the action-thriller drew in an additional 16.48 million hours watched this week and is currently tracking at 117 million views. On the most popular English films list, “Red Notice” and “Don’t Look Up” are currently in the No. 1 and No. 2 spot, respectively, while “Purple Hearts” and “The Unforgivable” fall behind “The Mother” in the ninth and tenth spots, respectively.

“The Mother” is also continuing its reign on this week’s most-watched English films list in the No. 1 spot, with “The Boss Baby” coming in at the second spot and “Missing” coming in at the third spot.

On the TV side, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s “Fubar” maintained its lead on the English TV list with an additional 88.03M hours viewed this week as the action-comedy series logs a total of 25 million views within 10 days of its release.

“Manifest,” which debuted the second half of its fourth season, soared to No. 2 on the TV list with 39.4 million hours while fan-favorites “XO Kitty” and “Queen Charlotte” nabbed the third and fourth spots on the list, respectively. Reality fans showed some love to new releases “The Ultimatum: Queer Love,” which scored the seventh spot on the TV list with 15.03 million hours viewed, as well as the sophomore season of “Barbeque Showdown,” which followed in eighth place with 13.63 million hours viewed this week.

In terms of Non-English film, German drama “Blood & Gold”claimed the top spot on the list with 24.99 million hours viewed while Spanish horror “Tin & Tina” took the No. 2 spot as it returned to the list while Danish drama “A Beautiful Life” entered the list in the third spot. Brazilian rom-comedy “Rich in Love 2” was another new entrant to the list at No. 8 on the list.

On the Non-English TV front, Colombian series “Fake Profile” scored the highest premiere for a Colombian series as it debuted on the the list in the top spot with 76.31 million hours viewed. K-dramas “Doctor Cha” and “The Good Bad Mother” came next in the No. 2 and No. 3 spots, respectively, while Spanish thriller “Muted” took the fourth most-watched spot.