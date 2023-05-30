Arnold Schwarzenegger’s ‘Fubar’ Debuts to Top Spot on Netflix TV List

Jennifer Lopez’s ”The Mother“ continued to dominate the film list in its third week

The action comedy series, which marked Schwarzenegger’s first TV series, has received more than 12 million views and appeared in the Top 10 in 90 countries this week. The first installment of “To All The Boys” spinoff “XO, Kitty” followed closely behind “Fubar” in second place with 63.78 million hours viewed while “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” took the third spot on the English TV list with 42.9 million hours, boosting the “Bridgerton” spinoff series to 66 million overall views since its debut as it climbed to the Top 10 in 91 countries. “Bridgerton” Season 2 also made an appearance on this week’s list, though it dropped down to the No. 10 spot with 12.54 million hours watched.

On the film side of things, Jennifer Lopez’s “The Mother” remained queen for the third week in a row. The movie secured 34.69 million hours viewed, bringing its total number to 212.8 million. Taking into account the total number of hours the film had been viewed and its runtime, Netflix estimated that the action-thriller has been seen 108 million times.

“The Mother” was then followed by “2 Hearts” in the No. 2 spot with 19.28 million hours viewed and “Missing” in the No. 3 spot with 15.93 million hours. But the most surprising new additions could be found later down the list. Two documentaries — “Victim/Suspect” at 6.6 million hours and “Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me” at 5.55 million hours — earned the sixth and eighth spots on the English Films list.

There were also new entrants on the non-English side of the streaming giant. The Polish action drama “Mother’s Day,” the German “Blood and Gold,” the Spanish horror “Tin and Tina,” the German comedy “Hard Feelings” and the Mexican drama “Where the Tracks End” all made their debuts on the list. “Mother’s Day” (24.25 million hours viewed), “Blood and Gold” (13.83 million hours viewed) and “Tin and Tina” (12.7 million hours viewed) occupied the top three spots on the list. These newbies joined returning favorites “Faithfully Yours,” “¡Que viva México!,” “Astérix & Obélix: The Middle Kingdom” and “Kathal — A Jackfruit Mystery.”

As for non-English TV, the Spanish thriller “Muted” moved into the No. 1 spot during its second week on the list, securing 46.52 million hours viewed. Korean dramas “Doctor Cha” (26.37 million hours viewed) and “The Good Bad Mother (19.63 million hours viewed) rounded out the second and third place spots. Additionally, Season 2 of the music reality competition show “Rhythm and Flow France” made its way onto the list for the first time. This also marks the first time a French reality show has ranked.