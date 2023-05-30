succession-kendall-finale

‘Succession’ Finale Hits Series High With 2.9 Million Viewers

The HBO drama’s final episode saw a 68% improvement over the Season 3 finale

“Succession” has broken yet another viewership high with its sweeping series finale for HBO.

