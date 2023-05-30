The HBO drama’s final episode saw a 68% improvement over the Season 3 finale

“Succession” has broken yet another viewership high with its sweeping series finale for HBO.

As fans tuned in to find out which character would “win” the show and take the helm of Waystar Royco, the Season 4 finale brought in 2.9 million viewers across its linear and Max platforms, according to Nielsen and first party data.

Viewership for the finale of the drama’s fourth and final season was up 68% from the Season 3 finale — which marked a viewership high at the time with 1.7 million viewers — and soared even higher than record-breaking numbers for the Season 4 premiere, which debuted to 2.3 million viewers in March 2023.

A series high seemed likely for the series finale, as the final season of “Succession” continued to hit a new series high for its third episode, which drew in an audience of 2.5 million viewers, its fourth episode, which received 2.6 million viewers, and sixth episode, which brought in 2.7 million total viewers, among others.

For comparison, the final episode of “Game of Thrones” brought in a whopping 19.3 million viewers, with its spinoff “House of the Dragon” drawing in 9.3 million viewers for its Season 1 finale in October, 2022.

The Emmy Award-winning series is currently averaging 8.7 million viewers across the fourth season’s episodes, a jump of 1.5 million viewers when compared to season three.

“Barry,” which is led by Bill Hader and Henry Winkler, also aired its series finale on Sunday, drawing in 700,000 viewers across Max and linear telecasts, a 13% improvement from the season three finale’s 620,000 viewers.

Due to the extended runtime of the Succession finale, Barry had a delayed start time which resulted in approximately a 20% increase over typical viewing on a Monday and nearly doubling the audience to 1.35 million. Barry is currently averaging 3.4 million viewers for the season.

Both finales aired just several days after the launch of Max, Warner Bros. Discovery’s rebranded streaming platform combining the libraries of HBO Max and Discovery+.