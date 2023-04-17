‘Succession’ Season 4 Draws Another Series Viewership High With Audience of 2.6 Million for Episode 4

”Barry“ Season 4 Episode 1 debuted to 710,000 viewers for its final season

As fans tuned in to watch the fallout of the drama’s shocking bombshell from Episode 3, viewership jumped 11% above the Season 4 premiere episode, which drew in 2.3 million viewers, while marking a 4% uptick from last week’s episode, which brought in 2.5 million total viewers.

“Succession” Season 4 has drawn yet another series viewership high with an audience of 2.6 million viewers tuning in for Episode 4 across its linear and HBO Max platforms, according to Nielsen and first-party data.

“Barry,” which debuted its fourth and final season Sunday with two back-to-back episodes , received a total viewership of 710,000, which marks the highest viewership since the Season 2 finale, with Sunday’s second episode bringing in 550,000 viewers across platforms.

The fourth and final season of “Barry” stars Henry Winkler as Cousineau and Bill Hader as Barry, with Hader and Alec Berg serving as the series co-creators and executive producers.

Four weeks into the final season of “Succession,” which will follow through on the series-long debate of who will inherit leadership of the Waystar Royco media empire, the Season 4 premiere has brought in nearly 8 million viewers across platforms.

Created by Jesse Armstrong, the fourth and final season of the drama stars Jeremy Strong as Kendall, Sarah Snook as Siobhan, Kieran Culkin as Roman and Alan Ruck as Connor.

Sunday’s episode, titled “Honeymoon States,” followed the Roy family grieving following the sudden death of patriarch Logan Roy, as the group prepared for the board meeting that would prompt the choice for a successor.