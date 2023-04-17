Sarah Snook in a still from "Succession."

‘Succession’ Season 4 Draws Another Series Viewership High With Audience of 2.6 Million for Episode 4

by | April 17, 2023 @ 3:03 PM

”Barry“ Season 4 Episode 1 debuted to 710,000 viewers for its final season

“Succession” Season 4 has drawn yet another series viewership high with an audience of 2.6 million viewers tuning in for Episode 4 across its linear and HBO Max platforms, according to Nielsen and first-party data.

As fans tuned in to watch the fallout of the drama’s shocking bombshell from Episode 3, viewership jumped 11% above the Season 4 premiere episode, which drew in 2.3 million viewers, while marking a 4% uptick from last week’s episode, which brought in 2.5 million total viewers.

Loree Seitz

Loree joined TheWrap as a reporter in 2022 after interning at the publication during the summer of 2021. Loree has covered entertainment, film and television for TheWrap and has reported on the media industry and the cable news beat. She has also written for MovieMaker Magazine, where she interned in 2020.

