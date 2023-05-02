”Succession“ saw yet another series high for Season 4 episode 6

HBO’s “Barry” has scored a season viewership win with the fourth episode of the fourth and final season nabbing 779,000 viewers across HBO Max and linear telecasts.

As viewers tuned in to the pivotal episode, the Bill Hader-led series saw its largest debut night audience since the finale of the second installment in 2019, which had a lead in from the “Game of Thrones” series finale, according to Nielsen and first party data. As the series progresses to its series finale, Season 4 premiere viewership jumped to 3.1 million viewers this week, marking a 10% boost from viewership for the Season 3 premiere at the same point in time.

Prior to the new season high, the launch of the fourth and final season of “Barry,” which premiered April 16 with two back-to-back episodes, saw its highest viewership since the Season 2 finale when it received a total viewership of 710,000, with Sunday’s second episode bringing in 550,000 viewers across platforms.

Sunday’s programming also saw a boost with yet another series high for “Succession,” whose fourth and final season has bettered the week prior almost each week of its rollout. The sixth episode drew in 2.7 million total viewers, marking an 18% jump from the Season 4’s premiere, which debuted to 2.3 million viewers, as well as a 7% increase from last Sunday’s episode.

Episodes for the drama’s final season, which hinges on the central question of who will succeed media mogul Logan Roy, are currently averaging nearly 8.4 million viewers across platforms, which stands at 50% ahead of the third season’s average episodic audience at the same point in time.

Also making a splash was “Someboy Somewhere” Season 2, Episode 2, which drew in 286,000 viewers. The episode also marked a 23% boost from last week’s season premiere while the series also saw its highest debut night audience since the series premiere in January 2022.