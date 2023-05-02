bill-hader-hbo-merrick-morton

Bill Hader in a still from the final season of "Barry."

‘Barry’ Season 4 Scores Ratings High With Pivotal Episode 4

by | May 2, 2023 @ 1:39 PM

HBO’s “Barry” has scored a season viewership win with the fourth episode of the fourth and final season nabbing 779,000 viewers across HBO Max and linear telecasts.

Loree Seitz

