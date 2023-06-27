‘Black Mirror’ Secures No. 1 Spot on Netflix Top 10 List

The latest season of Charlie Brooker’s mind-bending anthology series “Black Mirror” landed at the top of Netflix’s Top 10 English TV List with 11.6 million views.

And for the second week in a row, Chris Hemsworth has dominated the top two spots on the English Films List. “Extraction 2” currently sits at the No. 1 spot with 42.2 million views, making it the most-watched title on Netflix this week. Its predecessor, “Extraction,” wasn’t far behind with 13.8 million viewers, securing the No. 2 spot on its list. In fact, the “Extraction” franchise has seen 108.4 million views since June 12 — four days before the sequel premiered on the streaming service — which makes it the first film franchise to hold the top two sports for two weeks in a row.

The action movies were then followed by the nightmarish documentary “Take Care of Maya,” which saw 9.2 million views. The rom-com “The Perfect Find” (7 million), the children-focused “Paw Patrol: The Movie” (6.3 million) and the Clint Eastwood thriller “The Mule” (5.4 million) placed third, fourth and fifth on the list.

Back to English-language television, Season 4 of “Never Have I Ever” remained in the Top 10 for the third week in a row, settling into the No. 2 spot with 5 million views. To date, the season has nearly 32 million views. “Our Planet: II” (4 million) came in third place with “Catching Killers” Season 3 (3.1 million) and “Suits” Season 1 (3 million) taking the next two spots.

On the non-English language front, the romantic Spanish sequel “Through My Window: Across the Sea” debuted at No. 1 on the Top Films list with 14.5 million views. “Through My Window” also appeared on the list at No. 5 alongside the Turkish rom-com “Make Me Believe” (6.6 million) in second place and the Japanese anime film “Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King” (4.1 million) in third place.

As for Non-English TV titles, the Mexican drama “The Surrogacy” led the pack with 5.3 million views. That was then followed by the Korean dramas “King of the Land” (4.7 million) and “Bloodhounds” (4.6 million). Also, the German crime thriller “Sleeping Dog” as well as the live-action adaptation of the Korean “See You in My 19th Life” made the Top 10 list for the first time to date.