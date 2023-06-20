Based on the new metrics, ”Squid Game“ still ranks No. 1 across all lists with 265.2 million views

Netflix has changed how it measures its top shows and movies. Using these new metrics, the Jenna Ortega-hit “Wednesday” has overtaken “Stranger Things 4” for the first time when it comes viewership. “Squid Game” still ranks No. 1 across all English and non-English shows and movies with 265.2 million views.

Netflix is changing the way it measures its top 10 releases. Previously the streamer ranked its top shows and movies based on total hours watched. Netflix will now rank its titles based on total views, which means total hours watched divided by a project’s runtime. The change was made so that these figures would be easier for press and talent to understand and so that longer titles would cease to be given an advantage. This new system will also allow third parties to better gauge the impact of shows versus movies.

This new change won’t completely overwrite the company’s top 10 system. Now total views and runtime will be added to the Netflix’s Top 10 lists.

Additionally, the company will change how it measures its most popular lists. Before, the lists monitored titles over their first 28 days. Now that will be expanded to 91 days.

Using these new metrics, “Wednesday” outpaced “Stranger Things 4” for the first time on the English TV list, with 252.1 million views versus 140.7 million views. That was then followed by “Dahmer: Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (115.6 million views), “Bridgerton” Season 1 (113.3 million views) and “The Queen’s Gambit” (112.8 million views).

On the English-language film side, “Red Notice” is the most viewed Netflix film of all time with 230.9 million views. “Don’t Look Up” takes the No. 2 spot (171.4 million) followed by “The Adam Project” in third place (157.6 million), “Bird Box” in fourth (157.4 million) and “The Gray Man” in fifth place (139.3 million).

“Troll” (103 million) and “The Platform” (82.8 million) took first and second place when it came to the top non-English language movies.

But it’s “Squid Game” that still ranks as the most viewed show or movie across the board. Season 1 was viewed 265.2 million times. That was followed by “Money Heist” Part 4 (106 million), “Lupin” Part 1 (99.5 million), “Money Heist” Part 5 (99.2 million) and “Money Heist” Part 3 (80 million).

The streaming service also released the top-viewed shows and movies from June 12 to the 19. “Extraction 2” debuted as No. 1 on the top 10 list of English-language movies with 43 million views. Additionally, its predecessor “Extraction” re-entered the list on No. 2 with 9 million views.

After joining the Top 10 English-language TV list last week, “New Have I Ever” Season 4 jumped to the top spot with 11.5 million views. That was followed in second place by the long-awaited Season 6 premiere of “Black Mirror,” which raked in 11.3 million views.