Wednesday-Addams-dance

Jenna Ortega in "Wednesday" (Netflix)

Netflix Changes Top 10 Ratings Criteria, Pushing ‘Wednesday’ Ahead of ‘Stranger Things 4’ in All-Time Most Popular List

by | June 20, 2023 @ 12:00 PM

Based on the new metrics, ”Squid Game“ still ranks No. 1 across all lists with 265.2 million views

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Subscribe to WrapPRO.

Netflix has changed how it measures its top shows and movies. Using these new metrics, the Jenna Ortega-hit “Wednesday” has overtaken “Stranger Things 4” for the first time when it comes viewership. “Squid Game” still ranks No. 1 across all English and non-English shows and movies with 265.2 million views.

Become a member to read more.

Kayla Cobb

Kayla has covered the TV industry for move then seven years. Before joining TheWrap in April of 2023, she was the Senior TV Reporter at Decider, the New York Post's entertainment vertical that focuses on the streaming industry. She was instrumental to the site's growth, helping transform a fledging site to a respected name in the industry, especially when it came to Decider's coverage of true crime. Kayla is also a member of the Television Critics Association.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Did Disney Buy a Dud With Fox? The $71 Billion Deal Is Weighing Bob Iger Down

‘CNN This Morning’ Is the Network’s Lowest-Rated Morning Show in a Decade
80 for Brady

’80 for Brady’ Marks a New Wave of Experiments With Movie Ticket Prices

Bob Iger Calls for Disney’s Return to the Office – But Will Hollywood’s Remote Workers Listen?

How ‘The Diplomat’ Leads Keri Russell and Rufus Sewell Became TV’s Hottest New Couple
joan-is-awful-annie-murphy

Netflix Pulls a ‘Joan Is Awful,’ Adds Terrifying Terms and Conditions to ‘Black Mirror’ Experience
The Deepest Breath

‘The Deepest Breath’ Trailer: Competitive Free Divers Get the Spotlight (Video)
Sierra Teller Ornelas, showrunner for "Rutherford Falls"

A Wave of Native Representation on TV Is Rising – but It Faces an Unforgiving Media Market
Lynda Carter

TV’s ‘Wonder Woman’ Star Lynda Carter Tops Most Popular Actresses Over 70 List | Charts
Black-Mirror-Zazie-Beetz

‘Black Mirror’ Star Zazie Beetz Unpacks Episode 4’s Shocking, Transformative Twist: ‘Leaves Everybody Raw and Exposed’
fubar-arnold-schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger Is Back With 2 Spots in Streaming’s Top 10 | Charts
disney-interim-cfo-kevin-lansberry

How the Sudden Exit of Disney’s CFO Complicates CEO Bob Iger’s Succession Plans | Analysis