Just when you thought Netflix’s “Black Mirror” references couldn’t get more real, Netflix has pulled a “Joan Is Awful” by including terrifying — and familiar — terms and conditions to its new show-based experience.

The “Black Mirror” experience, launched Tuesday following the release of Season 6 last week, enables fans to get the full “Joan Is Awful” treatment by seeing their own faces on the Streamberry streaming platform.

The website takes after the Season 6 episode “Joan Is Awful,” which centers on an ordinary woman named Joan (Annie Murphy) who is shocked to see her life depicted on a new show by the one and only Salma Hayek.

Netflix made a splash with the announcement, changing their Twitter name to “Streamberry US” (the streaming service referenced within the Season 6 installment) and drawing attention to their new profile picture, which features a red “S” à la Netflix’s “N.”

The streamer also included a link to “Streamberry,” whose Netflix-esque setting features “Black Mirror” references in its featured shows, including “Selling San Junipero,” “Five Stars at a Wedding,” “Finding Ritman” and “USS Callister,” among others.

As expected, the featured program is “You Are Awful,” and features a blank face, inviting users to allow the streamer to “Make Me Awful.” “Whether your name is Joan or not, you are the star of the show,” the description reads. “Take or upload a photo of yourself and you could be the next star of Streamberry!”

After entering into the “Make Me Awful” page, Streamberry prompts the user to enter their name and capture or upload a photo of yourself onto the site, warning that “You may even end up on a billboard!”

Upon uploading a photo, there are two boxes to tick, one reading,” I consent to Netflix’s use of my image for its marketing campaign,” while the other looks scarily similar to the same terms and conditions Joan faced in the episode.

Take a look at the “Name and Likeness” section on the nine-page terms and conditions below: