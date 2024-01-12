‘The Witcher’ Casts Laurence Fishburne in Season 4 as Fan Favorite Regis

“The Matrix” and “John Wick” star will join Liam Hemsworth’s first season of the Netflix fantasy drama

Laurence Fishburne, best known for his roles in “The Matrix” trilogy and the “John Wick” franchise, has been cast in Season 4 of “The Witcher.” He will join Liam Hemsworth’s first season as Geralt of Rivia.

Fisburne will portray fan-favorite character Regis. First introduced in Andrzej Sapkowski’s fourth installment in the “Witcher” universe, “Baptism of Fire,” Regis is a wise and traveled barber-surgeon with a mysterious past who travels with Geralt for a time.

“I’m very excited to be joining the cast and look forward to exploring the wondrous world of ‘The Witcher,’” Fishburne said in a statement to press.

Last season ended with Geralt (Henry Cavill, being replaced by Hemsworth) and Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) searching for Ciri (Freya Allan) after she was separated from them. As they looked for her, another young woman called Teryn (Frances Pooley) posed as Ciri and joined Emperor Emhyr var Emreis (Bart Edwards) on the Nilfgaardian court. Meanwhile, the real Ciri bested the bounty hunters that were holding her and became part of the bandit group that was holding her, The Rats. 

Season 4 will follow Geralt, Yennefer and Ciri as they traverse through the war-ravaged and demon-filled Continent apart from each other. “If they can embrace and lead the groups of misfits they find themselves in, they have a chance of surviving the baptism of fire — and finding one another again,” a logline for the season reads.

A three-time Emmy-winning actor and a Tony Award winner, Fishburne is perhaps best known for portraying Morpheus in “The Matrix” films and The Bowery King in the “John Wick” films. He also starred in iconic movies such as John Singleton’s “Boyz n the Hood,” Francis Ford Coppola’s “Apocalypse Now,”  Steven Spielberg’s “The Color Purple” and Brian Gibson’s biographical drama about Tina Turner “What’s Love Got to Do with It.” He has also appeared in both Marvel and DC’s cinematic universes, starring in “Ant-Man and the Wasp” as well as “Man of Steel” and “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.”

This upcoming season will mark the first time Liam Hemsworth, best known for his role in “The Hunger Games” movies, will take over the role of Geralt of Rivia. In October 2022, Cavill announced he was exiting the Netflix project.

“As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam’s take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men,” Cavill wrote at the time.

