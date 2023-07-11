‘The Witcher’ and ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ Dominate Netflix’s Top 10 TV List

“The Witcher” Season 3 and “The Lincoln Lawyer” Season 2 are currently the most-watched series on Netflix, according to the streamer’s top 10 English-language TV list.

All three seasons of “The Witcher” appeared on the list, with Season 3 Part 1 coming in first place with 13.8 million views. This marks the second week in a row the latest season of Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra and Freya Allan’s fantasy drama secured the top spot. Season 1 then appeared in sixth place (2.6 million views) followed by Season 2 in seventh (2.4 million views).

“The Witcher” was then followed by Season 2 of “The Lincoln Lawyer,” which secured 7.4 million views. The first season of the Manuel Garcia-Rulfo series also appeared on the list in eighth place with 2.3 million views. But the legal drama wasn’t the only new addition on the list. Tom Segura’s stand-up special “Sledgehammer” debuted at No. 3 with 4.5 million views, and dessert competition series “Is It Cake, Too?” debuted at No. 4.

On the film side of things, Adam Devine and Nina Dobrev’s “The Out-Laws” was the most-viewed title this week. It made its premiere at the top of the English-language film list with 19.6 million views. The action-comedy was then followed by “Extraction 2” in second place (8.9 million) and the animated movie “Nimona” in third (6.7 million). Additionally, two documentaries — “Unknown: The Lost Pyramid” and “WHAM!” — made their way onto the list.

As for non-English TV shows, K-dramas once again dominated the top 10. “Celebrity” ranked No. 1 on this list with 5.6 million and was followed by “King of the Land” in third place, “See You in My 19th Life” in fifth and “Bloodhounds” in seventh. Additionally, the South African “Fatal Seduction” made it onto the list for the first time, securing second place with 5.1 million views.

Finally, the Turkish rom-com “Make Me Believe” made it to first place with 3.8 million views. That was then followed by France’s “Gold Brick” in second (3.4 million), India’s “Lust Stories 2” in third (3 million) and Spain’s “Through My Window: Across the Sea” in fourth (2.6 million).