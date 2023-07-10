Henry Cavill as Geralt in "The Witcher" (Netflix)

Henry Cavill as Geralt in "The Witcher" (Netflix)

Netflix’s ‘The Witcher’ Beats Prime Video’s ‘Jack Ryan’ for Top Spot in Streaming | Charts

by | July 10, 2023 @ 1:36 PM

But Henry Cavill’s final season as Geralt is seeing a 15% decline in viewers over the previous season premiere

Netflix dropped the first installment of Season 3 of “The Witcher” on June 29, resulting in 1.1 million households tuning into Henry Cavill’s last season as Geralt within the first six days streaming, according to the latest Wrap Report for the week of June 28-July 4.

The report provides an exclusive first look at the most-watched movies and TV series from the past week across both streaming and linear television sourced from viewership trends collected from Samba TV’s panel of more than 3 million households drawn from over 25 million connected TVs, balanced to the U.S. Census.

Samba TV

Samba TV uses television technology to power real-time insights, measurement and audience targeting to enable marketing efficiency and effectiveness. Samba TV’s proprietary first-party data from tens of millions of opted-in TVs, across more than 20 TV brands sold in over 100 countries, provides advertisers and media companies a unified view of the entire consumer journey, including currency-grade measurement derived from a 3 million household research panel balanced and weighted to the U.S. Census. Samba TV's lead contributor is Meredith Brace, the company's chief marketing officer. Connect with her on Twitter at @luckygirlbrace.

