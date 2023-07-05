Secret Invasion

Samuel L. Jackson in "Secret Invasion."

‘Secret Invasion’ Takes Over the No. 2 Spot in the Streaming Rankings | Charts

by | July 5, 2023 @ 12:37 PM

Disney+’s latest MCU show over-indexes with Black and Hispanic viewers

Nearly a million people tuned into the premiere of “Secret Invasion,” the latest MCU project to hit Disney+, in its first five days, according to the latest Wrap Report for the week of June 21-27. Samuel L. Jackson’s star turn on the small screen as Nick Fury garnered the No. 2 spot in all of streaming this week, scoring a big win for Disney+ near the top of the charts.

The report provides an exclusive first look at the most-watched movies and TV series from the past week across both streaming and linear television sourced from viewership trends collected from Samba TV’s panel of more than 3 million households drawn from over 25 million connected TVs, balanced to the U.S. Census.

Samba TV

Samba TV uses television technology to power real-time insights, measurement and audience targeting to enable marketing efficiency and effectiveness. Samba TV’s proprietary first-party data from tens of millions of opted-in TVs, across more than 20 TV brands sold in over 100 countries, provides advertisers and media companies a unified view of the entire consumer journey, including currency-grade measurement derived from a 3 million household research panel balanced and weighted to the U.S. Census. Samba TV's lead contributor is Meredith Brace, the company's chief marketing officer. Connect with her on Twitter at @luckygirlbrace.

