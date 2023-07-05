Disney+’s latest MCU show over-indexes with Black and Hispanic viewers

The report provides an exclusive first look at the most-watched movies and TV series from the past week across both streaming and linear television sourced from viewership trends collected from Samba TV’s panel of more than 3 million households drawn from over 25 million connected TVs, balanced to the U.S. Census.

Nearly a million people tuned into the premiere of “Secret Invasion,” the latest MCU project to hit Disney+, in its first five days, according to the latest Wrap Report for the week of June 21-27. Samuel L. Jackson’s star turn on the small screen as Nick Fury garnered the No. 2 spot in all of streaming this week, scoring a big win for Disney+ near the top of the charts.

“Secret Invasion” demographics, June 21-27, 2023, U.S. (Samba TV)

This latest Marvel Cinematic Universe show was a hit with diverse audiences, particularly with Black households, who overindexed by the largest margin of any demographic at 18% compared to the national average. However, the show’s launch out of the gate didn’t quite have the same superhero star power of previous Marvel series on Disney+ in terms of viewership.

“Secret Invasion” fell in comparison to other MCU hits like “Loki,” “Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,” and “Wandavision, though it outpaced the premiere of “Ms. Marvel” by 28%.

Top streaming programs, June 21-27, 2023, U.S. (Samba TV)

For the second consecutive week, Chris Hemsworth landed at No. 1 with the Netflix sequel “Extraction 2.” The film had audiences searching out the original “Extraction,” which also earned a spot within the top 10 most-viewed programs across all of streaming.

Max broke into the top 10 this week, as nearly half a million households tuned into the second-season premiere of “Sex and The City” spinoff “And Just Like That” in its first four days streaming. Surprisingly, there was a sharp 59% dropoff between viewership of the first season compared to Season 2’s debut. However, the many diehard “SITC” fans are still driving viewership, particularly older Gen X (ages 45-54) audiences who likely tuned into the original series on linear TV. This age group overindexed by the highest margin of any demographic at 17%.

Hulu’s FX restaurant dramedy series “The Bear” served up the No. 4 spot this week. The latest season follows the “Original Beef” crew as they continue to overhaul their Chicago sandwich joint and features an impressive lineup of cameos from stars like Jamie Lee Curtis to Olivia Colman and Will Poulter.

Netflix nabbed the remaining six spots on the leaderboard. The Season 6 debut of “Black Mirror” dropped to No. 3. Harrowing documentary “Take Care of Maya” follows the Kowalski’s family’s personal nightmare as they navigate their daughter’s rare medical condition.

At No. 7, over a year since its last season, Netflix’s true crime docuseries “Catching Killers” has returned for a third installment. “The Perfect Kind,” Netflix‘s newest addition to the rom-com genre starring Gabrielle Union and Keith Powers, came in at No. 9.

Top linear programs, June 21-27, 2023, U.S. (Samba TV)

On broadcast television, the announcement of Ryan Seacrest to fill the legendary shoes of host Pat Sajak on “Wheel of Fortune” next year wasn’t enough to stop NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” from securing the No. 1 linear spot. The first round of auditions continue to dominate the landscape week after week. The long-running game show for its part landed three telecasts in the top 10 this week in addition to a celebrity edition featuring Francia Raisa, Joel Madden, and Jenifer Lewis.

After months of anticipation, the latest season of ABC summer staple “The Bachelorette” kicked off as Charity Lawson met the men who will vie for her heart. From the producers of “Chicago Fire,” new to the charts this week was NBC docuseries “LA Fire & Rescue,” offering unique access to the inner workings of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Meredith Brace is the chief marketing officer at Samba TV, a WrapPRO partner. Click here for more data and analysis from Samba TV.