‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Will Be Rebooted for Season 12 Following Scandoval

“Vanderpump Rules” is completely changing its cast following its past Scandoval debacle. Season 12 of the Bravo show will feature SUR owner Lisa Vanderpump and a whole new crop of close-knit employees.

“The last 12 years of filming have been an extraordinary run full of laughter, tears and everything in between,” Vanderpump said in a Tuesday statement. “I can’t thank enough those who have shared their lives. How I love you all. In the restaurant business, one shift always gives way to another. Cheers to the next generation of ‘Vanderpump Rules.’”

“What a thrill it is to build on the legacy of this series by doing it all over again,” Alex Baskin, executive producer for 32 Flavors, added. “With profound appreciation for the original group and their iconic run, we can’t wait for the audience to see a dynamic new group of co-workers and friends make their way through life together.”

Season 12 will begin production next year, and the premiere date and cast will be announced at a later date. In addition to introducing a new group of SUR workers, the season will also include a retrospective special that will highlight the heartbreaks, friendship rifts and scandals of the first 11 seasons.

Cheekily known as “Scandoval,” the defining drama of the most recent seasons of “Vanderpump Rules” actually happened in Season 10. That’s when cast member Tom Sandoval allegedly cheated on his longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix, another cast member of the show. Adding to the drama, Sandoval cheated on her with Raquel Leviss, yet another cast member, who is the ex-fiancée of James Kennedy, still another “Vanderpump” star. The whole ordeal was incredibly messy, spilling from TV screens onto tabloid pages and social media posts. Though Sandoval and Madix returned for Season 11, Leviss did not.

32 Flavors and Evolution Media produce “Vanderpump Rules.” Barry Poznick, Jenn Levy, Joe Kingsley, Ken Todd, Baskin and Vanderpump serve as the series’ executive producers. It is available to stream on Peacock.