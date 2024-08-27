Amazon Weighs Selling ‘Vanderpump Rules’ and ‘The Voice’ Studio MGM Alternative

MGM Alternative, the studio behind reality shows like “Vanderpump Rules” and The Voice,” may no longer be owned by Amazon.

Amazon is weighing the potential sale of the unscripted-focused studio, according to media reports. Deadline, who first reported the news, reported that the tech giant has received multiple offers from interested parties for the studio, which also owns Evolution Media, which is behind Bravo’s “Vanderpump Rules” and “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” as well as Big Fish Entertainment, which produces Reelz’s “On Patrol: Live.”

In addition to “Vanderpump Rules,” “RHOBH,” “The Voice” and “On Patrol: Live,” MGM Alternative also produces series like CBS’ “Survivor,” ABC’s “Shark Tank and Fox’s “Beat Shazam,” among others.

A representative for Amazon did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Should a deal be inked, Amazon would trim down the assets it gained from the $8.45 billion acquisition of MGM, which was completed just over two years ago in March 2022.

Mark Burnett is largely responsible for bringing the reality franchises to the studio via his One Three Media and LightWorkers Media, which MGM first bought a 55% stake in before acquiring the remaining 45%. Burnett was named chairman of worldwide television group at MGM, though he exited the position in November 2022.

The unscripted division was then headed up by former MGM COO Chris Brearton, who departed his role as vice president of PVS Corporate Strategy for MGM+ and MGM Alternative at Amazon in April 2024.

