‘Chimp Crazy’ Becomes HBO’s Most-Watched Docuseries in 4 Years With 2.3 Million Viewers for Premiere Episode

HBO’s buzzy “Chimp Crazy” has become the premium network’s most-watched docuseries in four years, behind 2020 series “McMillions.”

The series, which premiered Aug. 18, debuted its second episode this Sunday to an audience of 350,000 viewers across HBO, Max and other viewing platforms, according to internal Warner Bros. Discovery viewing figures. In just its second week, its series premiere has tallied up 2.3 million cross platform viewers.

“Chimp Crazy” hails from director Eric Goode, who also served as a director on Netflix’s “Tiger King,” which became a streaming sensation in 2020.