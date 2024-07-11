Dax Shepard’s ‘Armchair Expert’ Podcast Inks $80 Million Deal With Amazon’s Wondery, Leaving Spotify

Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast inked a new $80 million distribution and ad sales deal with Amazon’s podcast network Wondery after spending three years under Spotify’s banner.

“I could not be more excited about making Wondery our home,” Shepard said in a statement to media. “Jen Sargent and her team have created a brand that imbues quality, daring and creativity. The Wondery logo actually means something. They are the HBO of the podcast space. We are extremely excited to join forces and bring fresh new content to listeners around the world.”

As part of the collaboration, the actor/comedian/Kristen Bell’s husband will develop two new podcasts. It also includes a first-look deal for Shepard’s future podcast ideas, live-stream hosting gigs on the platform and the rights to launch a line of “Armchair Expert” paraphernalia.

“Armchair Expert,” which its team describes as a “podcast that celebrates the messiness of being human,” is cohosted by Shepard and actress Monica Padman. Since its 2018 debut, the interview-focused podcast has aired more than 350 episodes and featured numerous big names including Amy Poehler, Camila Cabello, Bradley Cooper, Goldie Hawn and others.

The new deal comes as part of negotiations between WME, which represents Padman and Shepard, and Wondery.

“’Armchair Expert’ consistently delivers relatable, thought-provoking and entertaining social commentary based on shared human experiences and interests from the most recognizable entertainment and cultural figures in the world,” Wondery CEO Jen Sargent said in a statement. “This incredible show is a natural fit for the Wondery roster built to entertain, engage and delight podcast fans globally.”

“As we embark on a true collaboration with Dax and Monica, we look forward to helping the ‘Armchair Expert’ brand expand its audience and reach within Amazon’s fandom-flywheel across audio, video, merchandise and beyond,” Sargent added.

This news was first reported by the Hollywood Reporter.