‘Reasonable Doubt’ Scores Season 3 Renewal on Hulu

Order in the court! Onyx Collective’s hit legal drama “Reasonable Doubt” has been renewed on Hulu for Season 3.

That’s right, the verdict is in and Jacqueline “Jax” Stewart (Emayatzy Corinealdi) is headed back into the courtroom alongside the members of her dream legal team Krystal (Angela Grovey) and Daniel (Tim Jo). And with the way last season ended — no spoilers — Jax and her husband Lewis (McKinley Freeman) are going to need all the help they can get.

While Morris Chestnut guest starred in the second season, there are no confirmed cast details for now. However, the main crew included Corinealdi, Freeman, Grovey, Jo, Pauletta Washington, Aderinsola Olabode, Thaddeus J. Mixson, Victor Rasuk, Shannon Kane, Nefetari Spencer, Yvonne Cox and more.

The series, which was created and written by Raamla Mohamed (“Scandal”), centers in on beautiful and confident Los Angeles-based criminal defense attorney as she juggles motherhood, a struggling marriage, past traumas and her career.

Mohamed also serves as executive producer for the show with veteran writer, comedian and producer Larry Wilmore, and actress and producer Kerry Washington. Washington executive produces alongside Pilar Savone for Simpson Street, and Wilmore executive produces through his Wilmore Films. Director Anton Cropper is an executive producer for “Reasonable Doubt.”

The series hails from Onyx Collective and is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

