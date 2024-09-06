Morris Chestnut, the latest star to join Hulu-Onyx Collective’s hit legal drama “Reasonable Doubt,” says he’d love to be a permanent addition to Jax Stewart’s (Emayatzy Corinealdi) bench.

“I would love to be,” the actor told TheWrap. “Without a doubt. Working with Raamla [Mohamed] and Emayatzy, the whole cast is incredible. Raamla writes a great script. I couldn’t wait to see what was going to be in the next script after I read the previous one. I would come back in a heartbeat.”

Chestnut steps into the courtroom as Corey Cash, the suave, media-savvy and extremely calculated defense attorney that Stewart needs to help her win her best friend’s murder case. However, his unique tactics could prove to be more dramatic than helpful.

And speaking of heartbeats, it looks like Corey might be making Jax’s (and fans’) beat a little harder. After the two characters warmly embraced in Episode 3, “Part II (On the Run),” viewers couldn’t get over what appeared to be sparks between the two.

Chestnut, who was able to reunite with Corinealdi — his former “Rosewood” costar — says there are alternate universes: one in which Jax and Corey’s relationship gets hot and heavy, and another where they keep it professional.

“Yes, Raamla has a lot of different options, ways she can go. So we shot so many different things … I still don’t know which way she went,” Chestnut admitted. “I never really know what the producers put in and never what they keep in. We filmed some stuff and then I see it. So I don’t know what’s in. I don’t know what’s out. We shot a lot of things, lots of different versions of things. We shot a lot of stuff, so I’m not really sure exactly what’s going to be in there. I’m waiting to see myself what’s happening.”

“I think Corey can do great things at the law firm,” he continued. “I would love to see Corey get future seasons. Who knows? I haven’t seen all the episodes. I’m not sure how this ends, but Corey would love to stay there.”

The full cast this season also includes McKinley Freeman as Lewis Stewart, Tim Jo as Daniel, Angela Grovey as Krystal, Thaddeus J. Mixson as Spenser and Aderinsola Olabode as Naima.

“Reasonable Doubt” was created, written and executive produced by Mohamed. Kerry Washington executive produces alongside Pilar Savone for Simpson Street, Larry Wilmore via Wilmore Films and Anton Cropper. Shawn Holley, Jon Leshay, Tamara Gregory, Lena Cordina, TASH Gray and Resheida Brady serve as co-EPs. The series hails from Onyx Collective and is produced by ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios.

“Reasonable Doubt” Season 2 is currently airing on Hulu.