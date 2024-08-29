‘Reasonable Doubt’ EP Larry Wilmore Says Morris Chestnut Was a Fan Before Joining Cast for Season 2: He ‘Wanted to Be a Part of It’

Cast members also tell TheWrap how “seamlessly” the veteran actor stepped into the show, as if “he was there from the beginning”

Morris Chestnut as Corey Cash and Emayatzy Corinealdi as Jax Stewart in Season 2 of "Reasonable Doubt" (Hulu,Disney, Onyx Collective)
Larry Wilmore, who executive produces Hulu-Onyx Collective’s hit legal drama “Reasonable Doubt,” said Season 2’s new cast addition Morris Chestnut was a fan prior to joining the series and wanted to be part of it.

“He actually expressed how much he loved the show, and when we approached him, wanted to be a part of it, and he just made it work,” Wilmore shared as he opened up about how much fans and some celebs enjoy the series. “So it’s fun to have that, that people feel about that, because you don’t know when you’re doing it. People might hate it, you have no idea, so it’s nice to have that.”

Chestnut steps into the courtroom as Corey Cash, the suave, media-savvy and extremely calculated defense attorney that Jax Stewart (Emayatzy Corinealdi) needs to help her win her best friend’s murder case. However, his unique tactics could cause drama moreso than providing assistance for Jax.

Emayatzy Corinealdi as Jax Stewart and Morris Chestnut as Corey Cash (Disney/Crystal Power)
“He’s just Morris the Chestnut, brings so much professionalism,” Corinealdi said. “He just stepped in like he was there from the beginning. It felt right like it was supposed to be, and he meshes with the world, with the reality of the world. It was just easy. It’s been a lot of fun working with Morris.”

McKinley Freeman, who stars as Jax’s husband, Lewis Stewart, completely agreed with his costar, saying Chestnut “seamlessly” fits into the cast.

“Morris is a legend,” Freeman said. “Any production, any crew, any cast that has Morris on it is off to a fantastic start. We have a world here that’s super open to collaborative people and Morris just, he landed it and handled his business.”

“We couldn’t have asked for a better person to stir stuff up a little bit,” Freeman added.

Other newcomers to the series include Essence Atkins, who stars as a domestic violence expert named Dr. Brandy Michaels; Melissa Ponzio, who plays new district attorney Lucy Wargo; Vaughn W. Hebron, who stars as an ex-NFL player and J.T.’s (Shannon’s now-dead husband) mentee, Adrian Hunter; and Kandi Burris, who plays Eboni Phillips, the mother of J.T.’s daughter Natasha.

The full cast this season includes Emayatzy Corinealdi as Jax Stewart, McKinley Freeman as Lewis Stewart, Morris Chestnut as Corey Cash, Tim Jo as Daniel, Angela Grovey as Krystal, Thaddeus J. Mixson as Spenser and Aderinsola Olabode as Naima.

“Reasonable Doubt” was created, written and executive produced by Raamla Mohamed. Kerry Washington executive produces alongside Pilar Savone for Simpson Street, Larry Wilmore via Wilmore Films and Anton Cropper. Shawn Holley, Jon Leshay, Tamara Gregory, Lena Cordina, TASH Gray and Resheida Brady serve as co-executive producers. The series hails from Onyx Collective and is produced by ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios. 

“Reasonable Doubt” Season 2 is currently airing on Hulu.

McKinley Freeman and Emayatzy Corinealdi as Lewis and Jax Stewart in "Reasonable Doubt" Season 2 (Disney/Crystal Power)
Raquel ‘Rocky’ Harris

