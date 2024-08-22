‘Reasonable Doubt’ Season 2 Cast and Character Guide | Photos

“Reasonable Doubt” Season 2 is headed back into the courtroom, and the cast, as well as the slew of new additions are ready to put it in session.

It’s been a minute since Season 1 of “Reasonable Doubt,” and between Jax getting kidnapped by a deranged client-turned-lover and her bestie Shanelle (Shannon Kane) seemingly murdering her husband, there’s no telling what’s about to go down in Season 2. But the series brought in veteran actor Morris Chestnut, who will star as defense attorney Corey Cash, to help lift the load.

Other newcomers to the series include Essence Atkins, who will star as a domestic violence expert named Dr. Brandy Michaels; Melissa Ponzio, who plays a new District Attorney named Lucy Wargo; Vaughn W. Hebron, who will star as an ex-NFL player and JT’s (Shannon’s now-dead husband) mentee named Adrian Hunter; and Kandi Burris, who will play Eboni Phillips, the mother of JT’s daughter Natasha.

“Reasonable Doubt” was created, written and executive produced by Raamla Mohamed. Simpson Street’s Kerry Washington and Pilar Savone serve as executive producers alongside Larry Wilmore through his Wilmore Films and Anton Cropper. Shawn Holley, Jon Leshay, Tamara Gregory, Lena Cordina, TASH Gray and Resheida Brady are slated as coexecutive producers.

The series hails from Onyx Collective and is produced by ABC Signature, a sector of Disney Television Studios.

“Reasonable Doubt” drops on Hulu on Thursday, Aug. 22. Check out the main cast members of the series below.

Emayatzy Corinealdi as Jacqueline “Jax” Stewart

Emayatzy Corinealdi as Jax Stewart in “Reasonable Doubt” (Disney/Crystal Power)

Emayatzy Corinealdi stars as the intelligent, confident and sharp civil and crime defense attorney Jacqueline “Jax” Stewart. Last season, she strayed too far out of the courtroom by falling dangerously in lust with a client, Damon (Michael Ealy). And in Season 2, she’s taken a break from fighting for justice while she deals with the mental trauma she gained from Damon’s deathly kidnapping. With her marriage still on the rocks and work still calling, Jax is figuring out how to juggle it all on top of trying to help clear her best friend, Shanelle’s (Shannon Kane), murder charges.

Corinealdi’s previous work includes “Addicted,” “Beats,” “Gun Hill,” “The Invitation,” “Miles Ahead,” “Roots” and more.

McKinley Freeman as Lewis Stewart

McKinley Freeman as Lewis Stewart in “Reasonable Doubt” Season 2 (Disney/Crystal Power)

McKinley Freeman reprises his role as Lewis Stewart, Jax’s husband. While Lewis loves Jax dearly, he still wants her to find a way to properly balance her work life without it putting a damper on their marriage. In the meantime, Lewis is content with waiting for Jax to change and fighting for their relationship, but that doesn’t mean his patience isn’t running thin.

Freeman’s work includes acting credits on “Good Boy,” “Hit the Floor,” “Illicit,” “Loved to Death” and more.

Morris Chestnut as Corey Cash

Morris Chestnut as Corey Cash in “Reasonable Doubt” Season 2 (Disney/Crystal Power)

Coming into the fold is Morris Chestnut as defense attorney Corey Cash. He’s the suave, media-savvy and extremely calculated defense attorney Jax needs to help her win her best friend’s murder case. But will his unique yet questionable tactics go too far?

Chestnut packs a hefty resume loaded with credits in “The Best Man” franchise, “Boyz n the Hood,” “Two Can Play That Game,” “The Brothers” and more.

Thaddeus J. Mixson as Spenser

Thaddeus J. Mixson as Spenser in “Reasonable Doubt” Season 1 (Disney/Crystal Power)

Thaddeus J. Mixson comes in as the Stewarts’ eldest child Spenser. Last season, he wasn’t handling his parents’ estrangement well, which led to some rebellious behavior. As he journeys through his teen years, he still finds time to give his parents grace even when giving them hell.

Mixson previously acted in “South of Heaven,” “Creed II,” Safety,” “Kids Crew” and more.

Aderinsola Olabode as Naima

Aderinsola Olabode as Naima in “Reasonable Doubt” Season 2 (Disney/Crystal Power)

Aderinsola Olabode stars as Naima, the Stewarts’ daughter. Naima is getting older, which means she’s now much more aware of her parents’ drama, but she never picks a side and merely wants them to be happy.

Prior to “Reasonable Doubt,” Olabode performed in a short film titled “Love.”

Tim Jo as Daniel Kim

Tim Jo as Daniel in “Reasonable Doubt” Season 2 (Disney/Crystal Power)

Tim Jo plays Jax’s private investigator, who serves as her right hand and helps her with nailing down the fine details of every case she takes on. He’s quick on his toes, highly intelligent and always delivers some comedic relief. His biggest job in Season 2 is figuring out just how involved Shanelle was in her husband’s murder.

Jo’s work has been seen in “Pitch,” “This Is Us,” “Fame,” Bandslam,” “Glory Days” and more.

Angela Grovey as Krystal Walters

Angela Grovey as Krystal in “Reasonable Doubt” Season 2 (Disney/Crystal Power)

Angela Grovey stars as the other half of Jax’s successful office team, Krystal Walters, alongside Daniel. She’s Jax’s thorough administrative assistant who doesn’t mind giving Jax some homegirl advice every now and again.

In addition to “Reasonable Doubt,” Grovey’s work can be seen in “30 Rock,” “Joyful Noise,” “Master,” “Modern Love,” “Monsterland” and more.

Victor Rasuk as Mike Ortiz

Victor Rasuk as Mike Ortiz in “Reasonable Doubt” Season 2 (Disney/Crystal Power)

Victor Rasuk is Mike Llanas in “Reasonable Doubt,” an overzealous D.A. who is committed to his work. And while he and Jax have a history as rivals, the two often rely on one another for help on one another’s cases.

Pauletta Washington as Mama Lu

Pauletta Washington as Mama Lu in “Reasonable Doubt” Season 2 (Disney/Crystal Power)

Pauletta Washington returns to her role as Jax’s mother Mama Lu. She’s often poked her nose into Jax’s personal life a bit too often, but more than anything, she’s just a concerned and caring mother.

Washington was previously in “Tell It Like a Woman,” “Purlie,” “Steps,” “Beloved,” “Burden” and more.