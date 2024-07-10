‘Reasonable Doubt’ Season 2 Trailer: Morris Chestnut Steps Into the Courtroom | Video

Morris Chestnut made his “Reasonable Doubt” Season 2 debut in the official trailer for the hit Hulu-Onyx Collective legal drama.

Jax Stewart (Emayatzy Corinealdi) is back, but court can’t move into session without defense attorney Corey Cash (Morris Chestnut). He’s the suave, media-savvy and extremely calculated defense attorney Jax needs to help her win her best friend’s murder case.

“I’m a good lawyer and I want to win,” Jax says of her friend Shanelle’s (Shannon Kane) ordeal in the trailer. “One of my best friends called me today to tell me that she killed her husband.”

In the Season 1 finale of “Reasonable Doubt,” fans were hit with a huge cliffhanger when Shanelle appeared to have murdered her former sports giant husband Jamarian “JT” Tucker (Christopher Mychael Watson). Season 2 picks up right where last season left off and the whole town has suspicions that his death wasn’t the result of self-defense but rather a ploy to take ownership of his assets and wealth.

“People are split whether she’s a survivor or a trophy wife who killed her husband in cold blood,” a news reporter says as shots of Shanelle (Shannon Kane).

In the meantime, Jax and her estranged husband Lewis (McKinley Freeman) are still trying to get back on good terms after Jax’s affair with her now-late client Damon Cooke (Michael Ealy) and Jax is still juggling her career and the postpartum depression she’s overcoming from being kidnapped by Damon. In the midst of that, she’ll also have to trust Corey with making the right decisions that will ultimately help Shanelle.

“I promise, I won’t let you down,” Corey says in the trailer.

Here’s a synopsis of “Reasonable Doubt” Season 2, premiering Aug. 22:

After trying to heal from her wounds from last season’s arduous trial and deadly affair, Jax Stewart is attempting to get her life back on track. That is until one of her closest friends reveals that she has killed her husband. Her friend is claiming self-defense, but an uncompromising prosecutor thinks otherwise. Needing all the help she can get, Jax brings in an ambitious defense attorney to lead the case, but things get tense very quickly. Can Jax defend her friend, save her marriage and protect her energy while being catapulted into the biggest case of her career? Or will she lose it all?

The full cast this season includes Emayatzy Corinealdi as Jax Stewart, McKinley Freeman as Lewis Stewart, Morris Chestnut as Corey Cash, Tim Jo as Daniel, Angela Grovey as Krystal, Thaddeus J. Mixson as Spenser and Aderinsola Olabode as Naima.

“Reasonable Doubt” was created, written and executive produced by Raamla Mohamed. Kerry Washington executive-produces alongside Pilar Savone for Simpson Street, Larry Wilmore via Wilmore Films, and Anton Cropper. Shawn Holley, Jon Leshay, Tamara Gregory, Lena Cordina, TASH Gray and Resheida Brady serve as co-executive producers. The series hails from Onyx Collective and is produced by ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios.