‘Reasonable Doubt’ Season 2 Sets August Premiere Date | Photos

Order in the court! The Hulu-Onyx Collective legal drama “Reasonable Doubt” makes its return on Aug. 22 with a two-episode premiere. The first look at the highly anticipated legal drama shows series newbie Morris Chestnut as his character Corey Cash. New episodes will stream on Thursdays.

Be careful, there are Season 1 spoilers ahead.

Court is officially in session, Chestnut is on the case and from the looks of first glimpses of Season 2, Jax Stewart (Emayatzy Corinealdi) has finally rekindled her romance with husband Lewis (McKinley Freeman).

As TheWrap previously reported in April 2023, Chestnut will star as a charming and media-savvy defense attorney who likes to work with underdogs. Jax brings Corey in to help with her newest high-profile case. However, she starts to see that his results aren’t living up to his shiny image and that he’s jeopardizing her role at the firm.

For those who need a recap, in “Reasonable Doubt” Season 1, viewers were introduced to Jax Stewart, a brilliant and courageous Los Angeles-based civil and crime defense attorney who tackled professional and personal battles in and out of the courthouse. Those included a failing marriage, broken friendships and a crazed former client-turned-love interest named Damon (Michael Ealy), who died by suicide at the end of Season 1.

In Season 2, fans will finally get an update on that thrilling Season 1 cliffhanger, which included one of Jax’s friends killing her husband. Read Onyx Collective’s official synopsis of Season 2 below:

After trying to heal from her wounds from last season’s arduous trial and deadly affair, Jax Stewart is attempting to get her life back on track. That is until one of her closest friends reveals that she has killed her husband. Her friend is claiming self-defense, but an uncompromising prosecutor thinks otherwise. Needing all the help she can get, Jax brings in an ambitious defense attorney to lead the case, but things get tense very quickly. Can Jax defend her friend, save her marriage and protect her energy while being catapulted into the biggest case of her career? Or will she lose it all?

Heading back to the stand are cast members Corinealdi, Freeman, Tim Jo as Daniel, Angela Grovey as Krystal, Thaddeus J. Mixson as Spenser and Aderinsola Olabode as Naima.

“Reasonable Doubt” is created, written and executive produced by Raamla Mohamed. Kerry Washington executive-produces alongside Pilar Savone for Simpson Street, Larry Wilmore via Wilmore Films and Anton Cropper. Shawn Holley, Jon Leshay, Tamara Gregory, Lena Cordina, Tash Gray and Resheida Brady serve as coexecutive producers. The series hails from Onyx Collective and is produced by ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios.

Take a peek at some scenes from Season 2 below.

Emayatzy Corinealdi as “Jax Stewart” and Morris Chestnut as “Corey Cash” in “Reasonable Doubt” Season 2 (Photo credit: Disney/Crystal Power)

McKinley Freeman as “Lewis Stewart” in Season 2 of “Reasonable Doubt” (Photo credit: Disney/Crystal Power)

Emayatzy Corinealdi as “Jax Stewart” in “Reasonable Doubt” Season 2 (Photo credit: Disney/Crystal Power)