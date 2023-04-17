Legal drama “Reasonable Doubt” will serve up a second season at Hulu, Onyx Collective announced Monday.

Along with returning cast members Emayatzy Corinealdi, McKinley Freeman, Tim Jo, Angela Grovey, Aderinsola Olabode and Thaddeus J. Mixson, NAACP Image Award-winning actor Morris Chestnut will join the courtroom as a series regular.

In “Reasonable Doubt” Season 1, viewers met Jax Stewart (Corinealdi), the brilliant and courageous Los Angeles-based civil and crime defense attorney as she tackled professional and personal battles in and out of the courthouse, which included a failing marriage, broken friendships and a crazed former client-turned-love interest named Damon (Michael Ealy), who died by suicide at the end of Season 1.

Chestnut will star as Corey Cash, a charming and media-savvy defense attorney who likes to work with underdogs. Jax brings Corey in to help with her newest high-profile case; however, she starts to see that his results aren’t living up to his shiny image and that he’s jeopardizing her role at the firm.

Previously, Chestnut is best known for his roles “The Best Man” franchise, “Rosewood” and John Singleton’s film “Boyz-n-the Hood.”

“Reasonable Doubt” was created, written and executive produced by Raamla Mohamed. Kerry Washington, Pilar Savone, Larry Wilmore also serve as executive producers, with Tamara Gregory and Jon Leshay serving as co-executive producers. The series hails from Onyx Collective and is produced by ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios.