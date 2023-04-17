Sony Pictures Television’s Jeffery Glaser Steps Down as EVP of Current Programming

Jeffery Glaser will step down from his role as EVP of Current Programming at Sony Pictures Television Studios, TheWrap has confirmed.

Current Programming co-lead Marie Jacobson is slated to succeed Glaser, who will be exiting the company in June, and will continue to oversee the department after beginning her post this past November, per the internal memo from SPTS President Katherine Pope.

“After a 30+ year career in entertainment, Jeffrey had been considering a change and determined that now felt like the right time to begin a new chapter,” Pope wrote. “Jeffrey has been an incredibly valuable member of our team and will be greatly missed, but I know we all will fully support his decision.”

In his role of co-head of Current Programming, Glaser was a key player in establishing the success of shows including “The Boys” franchise, “For All Mankind,” “Better Call Saul,” “S.W.A.T.,” “Cobra Kai,” “Outlander,” “The Good Doctor” and “The Wheel of Time.” During his six years at SPTS, he also oversaw the creation of the Showrunner Training Program, which offers emerging writers the opportunity to gain experience as showrunners.

Prior to his time at Sony, Glaser spent nearly two decades from 20th Century Fox Television, serving as Head of Current Programming for over 10 years, during which time he oversaw “24,” “The X-Files,” “Arrested Development,” “Bones,” “Empire,” “Family Guy,” “Glee,” “How I Met Your Mother” and “Modern Family.”

In addition to his Sony responsibilities, Glaser has also served as an Adjunct Professor at USC School of Cinematic Arts since January 2021.

“Jeffrey and I previously worked together for many years on ‘New Girl,’ where he was a thoughtful, kind, and steady hand amidst a changing television landscape,” Pope continued. “It has been my sincere pleasure to reconnect and work closely with Jeffrey these past 8 months, and I want to offer my deepest thanks for his leadership and dedication.”