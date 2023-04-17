James McAvoy to Star in ‘Speak No Evil’ Remake for Blumhouse and Universal

Universal and Blumhouse announced on Monday that James McAvoy is set to star in a remake of the Danish thriller “Speak No Evil,” which will be written and directed by James Watkins.

The remake, based on the film by Christian and Mads Tafdrup, is set to be released on August 9, 2024. Christian Tafdrup will be an executive producer on the film alongside Blumhouse CEO Jason Blum, Paul Ritchie, Jacob Jarek, and Bea Sequeira.

Released in 2022, “Speak No Evil” follows a Danish couple on vacation in Tuscany who meet a Dutch couple with a mute child. The Dutch couple begin to insinuate themselves into the lives of the Danish couple, pushing their ability to tolerate abusive behavior until it takes a violent turn.

Watkins’ directing credits include the “Black Mirror” episode “Shut Up and Dance” and the film “The Woman in Black,” which is the highest grossing British horror film in box office history. He has just completed show-running and directing the sixties spy thriller series “The Ipcress File.”



