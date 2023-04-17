Paramount Pictures Renews First-Look Deal With ‘Smile’ Producer Temple Hill Entertainment

Paramount Pictures has renewed its multiyear first-look film deal with Temple Hill Entertainment, the studio announced on Monday.

Under the terms of the agreement, Temple Hill Entertainment will continue to develop films for the studio and its label Paramount Players. On the television side, Temple Hill remains under a first-look deal with Lionsgate.

The first-look film deal renewal comes on the heels of the critically acclaimed horror thriller “Smile,” from Paramount Pictures and Temple Hill, which earned more than $200 million at the global box office.

“Temple Hill has a proven track record for making films that truly connect with people. In the decade that we’ve known them, Wyck, Marty, and Isaac have been incredible collaborators and more importantly, we also count them as friends,” Paramount Pictures’ Motion Picture Group Co-Presidents Michael Ireland and Daria Cercek said in a statement. “We couldn’t be happier to be extending this relationship so we can continue to find new ways to wow audiences together.”

Temple Hill’s Wyck Godfrey, Marty Bowen, and Isaac Klausner added: “Paramount is consistently making some of the smartest, boldest and most entertaining films in Hollywood, and we feel lucky to be working with Brian [Robbins], Mike, Daria and the rest of the Paramount team. They were extraordinary partners on Smile, both in making the film, and mounting a brilliant marketing campaign, and we couldn’t be more excited about what we’ll be doing together over the years to come.”

Paramount Pictures and Temple Hill are in development on several films, including “One Italian Summer”—based on Rebecca Serle’s New York Times bestselling novel— which it was recently announced that Paramount acquired the rights to in a competitive situation; “He’ll Come Knocking” based on the short story by Robert McCammon; Gabrielle Zevin’s New York Times bestselling novel “Tomorrow and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow,” which was named 2022 “Book of the Year” by Amazon, Book of the Month, Time Magazine and more, and holds the distinction of being named to more 2022 “Best of” lists than any other book; Tomi Adeyemi’s bestselling YA novel “Children of Blood and Bone;” “The King & I,” based on the Rodgers & Hammerstein stage musical, an adaptation of the role-playing game “Alice Is Missing;” and Katherine Tegen’s YA novel “Opposite of Always.”

Temple Hill’s recent and upcoming films include horror thriller “Bagman” from director Colm McCarthy, Chris Landon’s “We Have a Ghost” for Netflix, Dave Franco and Alison Brie’s “Somebody I Used to Know” for Amazon, and Hannah Marks’ adaptation of John Green’s “Turtles All The Way Down.”

Temple Hill Entertainment was founded in 2006 by Wyck Godfrey and Marty Bowen. Together, they’ve produced a number of successful film franchises, notably “The Twilight Saga” and “The Maze Runner” trilogy, as well as “The Fault in Our Stars,” “Fatherhood,” “The Hate U Give,” “Love, Simon,” and “First Man.”

Bowen and Godfrey are joined by president of film Isaac Klausner, SVP of development John Fischer, and VP of development Laura Quicksilver as a collective of producers, consistently releasing multiple feature films each year.